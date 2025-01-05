Parents in China get delivery riders to send kids to school, sparks debate over safety

Parents in China hire delivery riders to take kids to school

Recently, parents in China have been placing orders on delivery platforms to have riders take their kids to school, sharing their experiences on social media.

According to Chinese news media The Cover, such orders typically specify the family’s home as the starting point and a nearby school as the destination, often including instructions like “take the child to school for tutoring”. Riders then understand that they are tasked with transporting the child.

The incident has sparked widespread debate, with some questioning the risks and legality of using delivery services for child transportation, while others argue that parents should seek safer, more regulated alternatives.

Parent lauds riders for their responsibility

Ms Zheng (name transliterated from Chinese), a parent who uses the service, shared that her busy work schedule and occasional overnight shifts leave her with little energy to wake up early and send her child to school.

As a result, she often places orders on a delivery platform for couriers to handle the task.

She remarked that riders have a great attitude as they take her child to school and even send her photos or videos for confirmation.

“They’re more responsible than us as parents,” she added.

She added that the school is nearby, the couriers are monitored by the platform, and she can track the journey in real-time on her phone, giving her peace of mind.

Another parent in Chengdu recounted a similar incident where she ordered a local delivery service for her child’s transport to school due to heavy rain and traffic.

However, other people said they would rather take a day off than let a stranger pick up and drop off their child, claiming worries about their children’s safety.

Illegal for riders to transport children

A local lawyer, Zhao Liangshan (name transliterated from Chinese) told the media on 27 Dec that riders accepting orders to transport children were engaging in unlawful operations.

If a child goes missing or is injured during the trip, riders could face administrative penalties and be liable for civil compensation to the family.

Delivery platform terms specify that the service is intended for transporting items like food, documents, daily necessities, and digital devices, with people explicitly excluded from the list of deliverable items.

Several delivery platforms, including SF Express and Fengniao Delivery, emphasised that transporting people violates their regulations.

Couriers who privately accept such jobs could face penalties, and the platforms will not be responsible for any consequences.

Fengniao also warned parents about potential safety risks, pointing out that riders usually have only one helmet, which makes ensuring a child’s safety difficult.

