Deliveryman Gets 5 Days’ MC For Respiratory Symptoms But Still Reports For Work

To lower Covid-19 transmission risks, clinics in Singapore have been advised to issue 5-day MCs to those with respiratory symptoms like cough and fever.

During the period, the patient must – by law – stay at home so they do not risk infecting others.

A deliveryman, however, reported for work despite being issued a 5-day MC for an inflamed respiratory tract.

He was sentenced to 4 months’ jail for violating the Infectious Diseases Act.

Deliveryman gets 5-day MC from Toa Payoh Clinic

According to Shin Min Daily News, 40-year-old Chen Ming Hua experienced respiratory symptoms including a cough and an itchy throat. He sought treatment at a Toa Payoh clinic on 17 Apr 2020.

The doctor reportedly diagnosed him with a respiratory tract inflammation and issued a 5-day MC.

However, Chen later told the doctor that he works in the wholesale sector and thus could not stop work for 5 days.

He allegedly left the clinic without paying or taking the MC.

Delivered fruits to 39 clients within 7 hours

In the early hours of the next morning, Chen reportedly drove to work in his lorry, as per his routine.

From 6am-1pm, the 40-year-old allegedly delivered fruits to 39 clients in various areas including:

Bishan

Changi

Choa Chu Kang

East Coast Road

Hougang

Punggol

Woodlands

Sentenced to 4 months’ jail

Chen’s actions violated the Infectious Diseases Act, which states that those issued with an MC would have to stay home throughout the period.

Anyone who breaches the rule faces a fine of up to $10,000, a prison term of up to 6 months, or both.

The deliveryman was recently sentenced to 4 months’ jail.

It wasn’t stated if he was infected with Covid-19.

Please stay home if you get an MC

During a pandemic like this, breaching health and safety rules and putting others at risk is very irresponsible.

We hope Mr Chen learns from this lesson and will take such measures seriously in the future. Hopefully, others will take a leaf from his book too, and follow the guidelines diligently.

If you’ve received an MC, Quarantine Order, or Stay-Home Notice (SHN), please adhere strictly to them and do not put others in the community at risk.

