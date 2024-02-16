More than 2,600 S’pore dengue cases reported in 2024, ‘profuse breeding’ found in homes: NEA

More than 2,600 dengue cases in Singapore reported in 2024

In 2024 alone, more than 2,600 dengue cases in Singapore were reported as of 14 Feb.

Moreover, there has been a steady rise in weekly dengue cases over the past ten weeks, with 515 cases reported last week.

Given the concerning figures, the National Environment Agency (NEA) strongly urges all members of the public to play their part against dengue.

Rise in Aedes mosquito breeding habitats in residential premises

Yesterday (15 Feb), NEA reported that the number of Aedes mosquito habitats in residential premises doubled in January this year compared to January 2023.

In domestic areas, NEA officers discovered breeding habitats in places such as pails, flowerpot trays, and vases.

Mosquito habitats were also detected in ground puddles and canvas sheets located in construction areas.

Meanwhile, in public areas, they are commonly found in drains and discarded receptacles.

Recent cases of ‘profuse’ mosquito breeding

NEA also shared recent instances where they detected “profuse” mosquito breeding in residential premises.

Boon Lay saw 174 cases of mosquito breeding, with 101 being found in residences. In December 2023, NEA found two mop pails in a residence containing around 100 and more than 900 mosquito larvae respectively.

As of 15 Feb, the largest cluster in the Boon Lay area ballooned to 284 dengue cases.

Over in the East, NEA also detected 90 instances of mosquito breeding in Pasir Ris. Among these cases, 62 were detected within homes.

As NEA continues its efforts to detect such cases, the agency emphasised that it would penalise owners who do not allow its officers to conduct their inspection duties.

NEA implores all stakeholders to suppress dengue

With the sustained increase in dengue cases, NEA implores all stakeholders to take immediate action.

Crucially, the agency laid out ‘B-L-O-C-K’ steps which they hope everyone can regularly practise.

B reak up hardened soil

reak up hardened soil L ift and empty flowerpot plates

ift and empty flowerpot plates O verturn pails and wipe their rims

verturn pails and wipe their rims C hange water in vases

hange water in vases Keep roof gutters clear and place BTI insecticide inside

Particularly, residents who live in areas with dengue clusters should practice ‘S-A-W’:

S pray insecticide in dark corners around the house

pray insecticide in dark corners around the house A pply insect repellent regularly

pply insect repellent regularly Wear long-sleeve tops and long pants

By actively playing their part, the community can work together to keep one another safe and curb the infections from spreading further.

Individuals can head over to the NEA website. to check for regular dengue updates. They can also download the myENV app to set alerts on locations with dengue clusters.

