Denmark introduces military conscription for women to build forces amid growing threat from Russia

Denmark introduces military conscription for women from July 2025

As Russian aggression continues, Denmark is introducing mandatory military conscription for women in order to bolster its military forces.

While women could volunteer to join the services since the 1970s, this is the first time the Scandinavian country has extended compulsory enlistment to women.

According to the Associated Press, Danish women who turn 18 in July will join their male counterparts in being entered into a lottery system to determine if they are conscripted.

Women entered into lottery to fill cohort

The new rules were passed by the Danish parliament in June out of concern over Russian aggression and increased military spending by NATO countries.

Prior to the change, only men turning 18 would have entered the lottery system in Denmark. The country requires a certain number of conscripts per cohort, comprising volunteers and conscripts selected by the lottery.

With the new regulation, women will also be entered into the lottery system when they turn 18. In 2024, women volunteers made up around 25% of the cohort.

Service duration also extended

Furthermore, the mandatory duration of service has also been extended from four to 11 months. Five months would be spent on basic training, followed by six months of operational service.

Although adding women to the draft was already planned for 2027, the change was expedited due to “the current security situation”.

Denmark is the third Scandinavian country to introduce military conscription for women, behind Sweden and Norway.

Women can volunteer for service in Finland. Meanwhile, Iceland does not have a military.

