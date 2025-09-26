MP Diana Pang says ‘mai kaopei’ while speaking in Parliament, apologises for unparliamentary language

Marine Parade-Bradell Heights MP Diana Pang explains context of Hokkien slang use in Parliament

The Parliament session on Thursday (25 Sept) saw an unusual moment when Marine Parade-Braddell Heights Member of Parliament Diana Pang used the Hokkien phrase “mai kaopei” during her speech.

She later apologised for her “unparliamentary” remark.

Used Hokkien slang phrase while citing family advice

Ms Pang made the remark while speaking on the importance of building a “we first” society where no one walked alone and everyone could become the best version of themselves.

She spoke about her interest in championing the causes of caregivers, women, seniors, and small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

That was when she shared a personal anecdote about her family’s support.

“I am blessed with family support,” she told the House.

She then said:

My parents, in their practical way, (said), ‘If you choose this path, mai kaopei, just do it, don’t complain’.

The phrase, commonly used in Singapore, directly translates to “don’t cry father” in Hokkien. In local slang, it means “don’t complain”.

Clarified & apologised afterwards for local slang in Parliament

About 30 minutes after completing her speech, Ms Pang took the initiative to address the Speaker of Parliament.

“Mr Speaker, earlier in my speech, I had used a Hokkien phrase, which I’m given to understand may not be very appropriate to use in the parliamentary context,” she said.

“I just wanted to explain that I used it in the context of a story I was relating to. I did not mean to be unparliamentary. Please accept my apologies.”

She then looked at Speaker Seah Kian Peng nervously.

Mr Seah simply replied, “Apology accepted.”

