Jeffrey Siow uses Korean eye patches for flight after sharing daughter’s eyebag quip

Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow shares about using eye patches from Korean skincare brand

Days after recounting about his daughter’s quip on his eyebags, Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow posted about an eye patch product he planned to use on his flight to Canada.

On Wednesday (24 Sept), Mr Siow took to Instagram to post a photo of a box of “premium eye patches” from Korean skincare brand Royal Skin.

“Going to use this on the flight to Montreal,” Siow wrote.

Jeffrey Siow uses Korean brand eye patch on flight to Montreal

According to Royal Skin’s website, the hydrogel eye patch is designed to target wrinkles around the eyes, sagging skin, and dark circles.

A box containing 20 pieces of the eye patch retails for about S$50 on local e-commerce websites.

‘My eyebags have their own eyebags’

Siow’s eyebags became increasingly noticeable during his maiden parliamentary speech on Monday (22 Sept).

His daughter, too, noticed the change.

“My daughter has observed that my eyebags have their own eyebags,” he quipped. Siow added that he has “learnt how to sleep less” since entering politics.

He also noted that he has less time to pursue his hobbies and has developed a tendency to apologise first.

While life is now different for the Acting Minister, he said that “his (my) family keeps him (me) going”.

Speaking about the sacrifices he has to make, Siow admitted that he feels a “tinge in his (my) heart” when he has to attend to work matters in the evenings.

“My children (they) are teenagers now; they don’t need me to tuck them into bed anymore,” the father of two said.

“But they still need me to listen, to be present, and to show up.”

Nonetheless, Siow acknowledged the importance of his work and its impact on Singapore, which is “why he (I) will keep going for every Singaporean”.

Siow’s speech came in the wake of a string of train disruptions, which led several Members of Parliament (MPs) to file parliamentary questions on rail reliability.

Also read: S’pore MRT still ‘one of the most reliable in the world’, taskforce to fast-track upgrades: Jeffrey Siow

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from MDDI Singapore on YouTube and on Jeffrey Siow on Instagram.