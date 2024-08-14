Diesel tanker spontaneously combusts on road in M’sia, it takes 8 hours to extinguish fire

Diesel tanker spontaneously combusts on the road in Malaysia

A diesel tanker carrying 10,000 litres of fuel spontaneously combusted while traversing a road in Lahad Datu, Malaysia, at 4pm on Tuesday (13 Aug).

Firefighters from the Lahad Datu Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) worked eight hours to fully extinguish the fire, reported Sinar Harian.

According to BBP head Sumsoa Rashid, 16 firefighters were dispatched to the scene, which was located four kilometres from the fire station.

Fire reignited three times

The lorry driver informed firefighters that the tanker was carrying 10,000 litres of diesel, but they were not provided with details on where the fuel had been collected.

According to Mr Rashid, firefighters used water along with 10 foam fire extinguisher barrels to combat the blaze.

“However, throughout the operation, we have successfully extinguished the fire three times but it is believed to have re-ignited from inside the tank pipe,” he told Sinar Harian.

Extinguished eight hours later

The fire was put under control at 10.08am and was completely extinguished about an hour later, according to Oriental Daily.

As a result, the tanker was completely destroyed by the fire.

“The cause of the fire is still unknown and the forensic team went to the scene this morning for further investigation,” Mr Rashid told Sinar Harian.

It was also not disclosed whether the lorry driver sustained any injuries in the incident.

