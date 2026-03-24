EVs in S’pore may get special licence plates, LTA & SCDF seek public feedback

LTA and SCDF exploring use of differentiated plates for EVs

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) are exploring the possibility of introducing differentiated licence plates for electric vehicles (EVs) in Singapore.

In a joint announcement on 23 March, LTA and SCDF said that they will begin engaging stakeholders and the public regarding the proposal.

The move comes as part of broader efforts to support Singapore’s transition towards cleaner transport.

Proposal aims to identify EVs more easily

Under the proposal, EVs, including plug-in hybrid EVs (PHEVs), could be fitted with licence plates that are visually distinct from those used on internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.

This would allow first responders, traffic systems, and enforcement cameras to identify EVs more easily.

According to Law and Home Affairs Minister Edwin Tong during a Committee of Supply Debate last month (27 Feb), clearer identification could help SCDF adopt specialised procedures during fire incidents, where EVs may require different handling.

The designs are currently tentative and subject to public feedback.

Additionally, the final decisions are expected to factor in “operational requirements” of government agencies.

Public engagement to gather feedback

Various stakeholders, including industry players and members of the public, will be consulted before any decisions are made, LTA and SCDF said.

The engagement exercise will gather views on the design and implementation of the differentiated plates.

Feedback collected will help shape how the scheme may be rolled out, if implemented.

Part of Singapore’s push towards EV adoption

The proposal aligns with Singapore’s wider push to phase out ICE vehicles and encourage EV usage.

The Government has previously announced plans to stop registering new diesel cars and taxis by 2025, and to phase out ICE vehicles entirely by 2040.

No final decision yet

LTA and SCDF have not confirmed whether the new plates will be introduced.

They emphasised that the initiative is still at the consultation stage, and further details will depend on feedback received.

More updates are expected in the second half of 2026.

An “adequate” amount of time will also be provided for existing EV and PHEV owners to replace their current vehicle licence plates, LTA and SCDF said.

Also read: More S’porean vehicles with improper licence plates allegedly spotted on roads, 67 summonses issued

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Featured image courtesy of Land Transport Authority.