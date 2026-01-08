More S’porean vehicles with improper licence plates allegedly spotted on roads, 67 summonses issued

Netizens call for wider enforcement as more Singapore vehicles with improper licence plates allegedly spotted

A growing number of Singapore-registered vehicles have allegedly been spotted on the roads sporting improper licence plates.

Rise in non-compliant licence plates allegedly spotted

According to a tip-off from an MS News reader, an increasing number of vehicles are using licence plates that do not conform to Singapore’s regulations.

They speculated that some of these errant motorists have had these plates installed “across the Causeway”.

The reader also shared photos of vehicles bearing stylised or altered plates that deviated from the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) strict regulations.

LTA confirmed to MS News that 67 summonses were issued recently during a joint operation with the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA), National Environment Agency (NEA), and the Singapore Police Force.

Under Singapore law, vehicle owners must ensure that their number plates are properly displayed on both the front and back. The characters must also be clearly visible at all times.

This means no decorative fonts, distorted spacing, or reflective backgrounds or modified screws that change the appearance of the letters and numbers.

Offenders face fines and possible jail time

LTA reminded motorists that those caught with improper number plates face a fine of up to S$1,000 and/or a jail term of up to three months.

Repeat offenders can expect double the penalties, underscoring the seriousness with which the authorities view such offences.

Members of the public who spot suspected illegal vehicle modifications can also play a part by reporting them at LTA’s OneMotoring website.

Netizens call on LTA to do more

Online reactions were mixed but vocal. Some netizens praised LTA for taking action and urged continued enforcement.

Others called on the authorities to widen checks to include overly tinted windows and unapproved fog lights.

One Facebook user pointed out that they had personally observed more Singaporean vehicles with illegal plates recently.

Another netizen asked LTA to also check for illegally modified headlights that come in multi-colours.

