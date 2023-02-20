Digital Buddies On Duty At 15 Kopitiam Outlets To Help Customers Shift From Card To FairPrice App

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Digital Buddies Help Customers Transition From Kopitiam Card to FairPrice App

With physical Kopitiam cards terminating in June, FairPrice Group (FPG) is encouraging patrons to use the FairPrice app at Kopitiam outlets instead.

Thus, on Monday (20 Feb), FPG announced that from 1 Mar, 80 digital buddies will be stationed at 15 Kopitiam outlets islandwide.

These digital buddies will assist customers in downloading the FairPrice app. They will also help them transfer their remaining stored values from their Kopitiam cards to the app.

Digital buddies stationed in Kopitiams from March to June

According to a press release from FPG, from March to June, 80 digital buddies will be stationed across 15 different Kopitiam outlets in Singapore.

The outlets are:

Northpoint City

Causeway Point

Compass One

Hougang One

Hillion Mall

Yew Tee Square

VivoCity

Lau Pa Sat

Tampines One

Tampines Mall

Paya Lebar Quarter

IMM

Jurong Point

V Hotel Lavender

Plaza Singapura

These digital buddies are present on-site from 10am to 8pm every weekend during the four-month period.

In March and June, they will also be present from 12pm to 8pm on all weekdays. But in April and May, the only weekday they will be available is Friday.

You can refer to their timetable below.

The main job scope of a digital buddy is to help customers, especially the elderly, to download the FairPrice app.

Furthermore, they also help to assist in the transferring of stored value in Kopitiam cards to Linkpoints at self-service top-up kiosks.

FairPrice app helps to offset Kopitiam purchases

Customers who download and use the FairPrice app can redeem Linkpoints, which help to offset one’s Kopitiam purchases.

Every 100 Linkpoints redeemed is equivalent to S$1. Thus, users can use Linkpoints to pay for their food instead.

Furthermore, previous Kopitiam cardholders will continue to receive a 10% discount on their meals even after switching to the FairPrice app.

Assisting senior citizens in their transition

To help customers, especially elderly card holders, bilingual posters have also been printed and displayed at all outlets. Leaflets in all four languages, English, Mandarin, Malay and Tamil, will also be available to customers.

In addition, instructional videos that provide a step-by-step tutorial for downloading and using the FairPrice app will be displayed at certain outlets. Customers can also watch these videos and download the app at home.

For the elderly who do not have access to a smartphone, fret not.

Pioneer Generation (PG) and Merdeka Generation (MG) cardholders can continue to enjoy 10% discounts on their meals. They only have to show their PG or MG cards at participating Kopitiam outlets that currently accept the Kopitiam card.

This is also applicable to customers on the ComCare Assistance Scheme. They can flash their ComCare card to enjoy the same 10% discount on their meals at participating Kopitiam stalls.

Featured image adapted from Kopitiam and LabourBeat.