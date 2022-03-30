Singapore Digital Lock Company Alleges Ex-Staff Scammed Customers Of Over S$100,000 & Fled

In recent months, we have seen countless types of scams in Singapore. As scammers’ tactics evolve, both individuals and companies should be warier of their trickeries.

On Tuesday (29 Mar), My Digital Lock, a lock company in Singapore, took to Facebook to share that the company and their customers had fallen prey to “the biggest money run”.

In a 9.5-minute Facebook video, the company’s director shared that one of their employees has been terminated after running away with S$100,000 by cheating customers. A police report has since been lodged.

My Digitial Lock also took the opportunity to urge affected customers to verify their invoices and orders.

Ex-staff allegedly scammed S’pore digital lock company’s customers

On Tuesday (29 Mar), My Digital Lock said in a Facebook post that they encountered the “biggest money run” after a staff scammed the company and its customers with over S$100,000.

The staff in question, Travis Ow, apparently worked at their Bukit Batok showroom and has been terminated from the company.

In a video, the company’s director Mr Teo urged all customers who had purchased items via Travis to contact My Digital Lock. This would allow them to verify the authenticity of their invoices.

Mr Teo said the company first discovered that something was off when a number of customers contacted them about orders they didn’t have records of. Many had also attempted to contact Travis but were not unable to reach him.

The company later realised Travis had run away with the money after taking a 21-day medical leave for Covid-19.

Ex-staff allegedly asked customers to PayNow him privately

Mr Teo claimed that Travis scammed customers by telling them the company did not accept credit cards. The staff also allegedly offered customers a discount if they did not pay at the showroom.

Following that, Travis would ask customers to transfer money via PayNow to his private number.

He also had another phone number which had the PayNow name changed to “MY DIGITAL LOCK PTE LTD”, presumably not to raise any red flags, shared Mr Teo.

Apart from PayNow payments, Travis apparently also accepted cash payments which he pockets.

He would then follow up by creating fake invoices and issuing them to customers and the company.

However, the installation dates were not within the company records as the payments were not captured in the system.

Additionally, Travis allegedly persuaded customers to purchase ‘add-ons’ — a loophole of sorts as customers would not typically ask for invoices when purchasing such items.

Mr Teo urged individuals whom Travis made such ‘add-on’ promises to to contact the company directly. He explained that such deals are probably fake as their company’s prices are fixed.

Police report lodged

My Digital Lock has since lodged a police report and Travis’ bank account has been frozen.

Mr Teo also urged customers contacted by Travis not to transfer him any money.

If they had already done so, they should contact My Digital Lock and lodge a police report. Mr Teo stresses this as Travis had profited off My Digital Lock’s reputation and needs to be stopped before more fall prey to his schemes.

In these situations, My Digital Lock will bear the responsibility and ensure they complete the orders.

The company hopes to settle all victims’ orders by Hari Raya Puasa in May.

Mr Teo added that Travis had also scammed the company itself and had not paid for his own orders.

He shared that they had initially hired 22-year-old Travis, despite his past criminal charges, with hopes of giving him another chance.

Affected customers advised to reach out to My Digital Lock

If you happen to be a victim, do reach out to My Digital Lock via the number stated in the Facebook post here.

Hopefully, with the public’s help, the police will be able to apprehend Travis and bring him to justice for his alleged transgressions.

