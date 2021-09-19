Dignity Kitchen Employs & Is Operated By Differently-Abled Staff

Our society has come leaps and bounds to welcoming differently-abled folk as part of our workforce.

A shining example of that is Dignity Kitchen, located along Boon Keng Road.

Although almost all of the staff there have different disabilities, that hasn’t stopped them from serving up local favourites.

The prices of their dishes on the menu range from $3.50 to just $6.

Local favourites served by masterful disabled staff

At Dignity Kitchen, people with disabilities manage the daily operations and serve local favourites to the masses.

If the pictures of the food are anything to go by, the dishes are nothing dissimilar to what you would find in the many other hawker centres islandwide.

From traditionally Malay dishes such as Nasi Lemak to western delights and everyone’s favourite appetiser, rojak, there is something for everyone.

If you don’t have time to sit in for a meal, there are also small snacks like pastries and cookies for you to grab and go.

And yes, the staff also masterfully serves kopi here too.

Dignity Kitchen strives to provide job opportunities for the differently-abled

While it’s perfectly fine to patronise your morning coffee and meals from your favourite stalls, by patronising Dignity Kitchen, you are also supporting their causes.

According to their website, only 5 out of 100 disabled persons are employed in Singapore.

Dignity Kitchen wants to change this fact and so they have set up training programmes to better equip people with disabilities to enter the workforce.

In April, they launched “Dignity on Wheels”, a food delivery service that caters for orders within 1km of their kitchen.

This new innovation is a testament to their commitment to creating job opportunities for the disabled.

Hope more can be considered for employment

A good worker is never defined by their disabilities so it’s heartening to see that on display at Dignity Kitchen.

However, it’s vital that our society looks past these disabilities and consider the differently-abled for employment opportunities everywhere.

Let’s hope that more sectors of our society open up to this idea in the coming years.

