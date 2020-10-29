Singapore Discovery Centre Reopens With An Escape Room, Laser Tag & AR Exhibit

Singapore Discovery Centre (SDC), being one of the most popular school excursion spots, holds fond memories for many of us. But even the best-loved attraction needs a revamp every now and then.

After a 6-month renovation, SDC is back with more exhibits and attractions.

In addition to existing galleries, the newly-revamped SDC now has an escape room facility and laser tag arena so you can engage both your brains and brawns during your weekend trip.

Image courtesy of SDC

Singapore Discovery Centre has largest escape room in the country

Families with aspiring Hardy Boys or Nancy Drews would love a visit to Black Lake Facility — the largest escape room attraction in Singapore.

Image from SDC

Spanning 2 levels, the facility comprises 13 rooms fit into 4 themed chapters that intertwine into a single cohesive plot.

Image from SDC

Visitors will play the role of agents who have been teleported to an alternate dimension in search of an enigmatic relic.

Image from SDC

Prices start at $24 for children aged 3-12 and $30 for adults 13 and above.

Image courtesy of SDC

Visitors can shoot at projected targets at laser tag battlefield

Visitors in search of more exhilarating fun should consider visiting the Black Lake Laser Battlefield.

Image from SDC

Incorporating technology into the activity, laser tag participants can shoot at projected creatures like aliens, monsters, and zombies.

Battlefields can also be altered in an instant, allowing participants to experience multiple ‘terrains’ during their visit.

Image courtesy of SDC

Prices for the laser tag is also pretty affordable, costing $12 and $15 for children and adults respectively.

Image courtesy of SDC

Immersive exhibit with augmented reality.

The renovation, of course, will also welcome the addition of newly refurbished exhibits.

Image from SDC

With the addition of Augmented Reality (AR), visitors can now have a more immersive experience rediscovering key moments of Singapore’s history at the Through the Lens of Time exhibit.

Image from SDC

Some of these key chapters date back to more than 700 years ago but also include more recent ones like the 1983 Sentosa Cable Car rescue mission.

Image courtesy of SDC

The best thing is, admission to the exhibitions is free for all Singaporeans and PRs. Non-Singaporean adults and children would have to pay $10 and $8 respectively.

Image from Singapore Discovery Centre

The exhibit will open to the public in mid-November.

Visiting Singapore attractions can be equally exciting

Though our travel plans might have been thwarted due to the Covid-19 pandemic, visiting attractions at home like the SDC can also be pretty exciting too.

Since the attractions will only open on Saturday (31 Oct), we’d suggest planning ahead and calling up your friends first.

