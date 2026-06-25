Bisected body of man who died 15 years ago found inside freezer in Japan, ex-wife arrested

Woman arrested after ex-husband’s body found inside freezer in Kobe apartment

A 50-year-old woman in Japan was arrested after the remains of her former husband, Yutaka Nishiguchi, was discovered in a Kobe apartment on 20 June.

Reports state that a neighbour had tipped off the authorities after noticing a strange smell coming from the apartment on 19 June.

Responding to the report, police then found Nishiguchi’s body inside a freezer.

He was cut in half around the navel, and was still dressed in a T-shirt and trunks.

Police also observed that there was no electricity in the apartment.

The man died in 2011

An autopsy revealed that Nishiguchi, who would have been 57 years old if alive, died around Dec 2011 at age 42.

Authorities are investigating possible body abandonment and murder.

The arrested woman, Aki Mochizuki, has admitted to abandoning the body of her ex-husband.

She is believed to have placed his remains in a bag and left it in the freezer around 2012.

Mochizuki has rented the apartment since July 2002.

She initially denied involvement but voluntarily called the police on the night of 22 June to report her connection to the case.

Further police investigation underway

Police have set up a dedicated investigation headquarters to probe the circumstances of Nishiguchi’s death, including the period his body remained hidden.

No signs of robbery or bloodstains were found in the apartment, located about 700 metres northwest of JR Motomachi Station.

Authorities continue to investigate, and Mochizuki remains in custody as the probe unfolds.

Also read: Nepali student in Tokyo arrested after newborn’s body found hidden inside her dorm closet



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Featured image adapted from Yomiuri TV News on YouTube.