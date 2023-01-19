Dismembered Body Found Along M’sia Expressway Is A Male Foreigner, Says Police Chief

Body Parts Found Along Malaysia North-South Expressway Belonged To Male Foreigner

On 17 Jan, passers-by spotted a dismembered body and a black suitcase containing more body parts along Malaysia’s North-South Expressway near an exit. A post-mortem revealed the body belonged to a male foreigner.

Police picked up the body and sent it to Sungai Buloh hospital for a post-mortem.

According to Sungai Buloh district police chief superintendent Shafa’aton Abu Bakar, police have taken a statement from one witness.

Dismembered body believed to be a male foreigner

Supt Shafa’aton said the witness’ statement was taken at 4.30pm on 18 Jan, she told Bernama.

She added that the dismembered body is believed to be a male foreigner.

The cause of death was multiple injuries, including multiple blows and injuries from sharp objects.

The victim is “believed to be a non-Muslim”. She did not mention his exact nationality.

Police are still working to ascertain his identity.

Body parts found along expressway

The discovery was made by unnamed passers-by at around 11.45am on Tuesday (17 Jan).

The body parts included a chopped-up torso, although no head or limbs were present at the scene initially.

However, police recovered a black bag containing a head, two legs, and hands later, Bernama reported.

Investigations are ongoing under Section 302 of Malaysia’s Penal Code, which carries the death sentence for murder.

