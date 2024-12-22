Google Maps helps Spanish police arrest murder suspects caught transporting corpse on Street View

Police in Spain arrest suspected murderers after Google Maps image shows corpse of missing Cuban man

Police in Spain made a breakthrough in a murder investigation thanks to an unlikely source: a Google Maps image showing a man allegedly loading a dismembered corpse into the boot of a car.

According to El País, the image, which was captured by Google’s Street View, led to the arrest of two individuals in connection with the case.

The investigation began in November 2023 when a relative of a missing Cuban man reported his disappearance to authorities after receiving a series of suspicious messages.

The messages, sent via WhatsApp, claimed the man had met a woman and was planning to leave the town of Soria, leaving behind his phone.

Given the unusual nature of the texts, the relative became concerned and contacted the police, who launched an investigation.

A stroke of luck, courtesy of Google

After nearly a year of searching, police finally received a “decisive” clue from an unexpected source.

Tajueco, a small, remote village with only 56 inhabitants, had not seen a Google car in 15 years.

In an incredible twist of fortune for the police — and an astonishing stroke of bad luck for the killers — the Google car captured the moment the suspects allegedly loaded dismembered body parts into the boot of their car.

This vital evidence led to the arrest of two individuals on 12 Nov.

Authorities believe the pair were responsible for killing, dismembering, and transporting the Cuban man’s body in the vehicle seen on Google Maps.

The suspects, who are romantically involved, also have a personal connection to the victim: the woman had once been the missing man’s lover.

Missing body found

Police are continuing their investigation and working to determine the motive behind the murder.

Their efforts led them to a local cemetery, where they discovered a torso believed to belong to the missing man.

Authorities are still searching for the remaining body parts.

The local residents were stunned by the revelation of a killer in their midst.

They described the man as someone who avoided conflict, neither getting along nor feuding with anyone.

Also read: 3 men die after driving off unfinished bridge in India while following Google Maps directions

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.