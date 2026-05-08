Disney Adventure cruise from S’pore cancelled due to mechanical issues, all passengers told to disembark

Passengers offered 100% refund after Disney Adventure Cruise cancelled

A Disney Adventure Cruise set to sail from Singapore has been cancelled due to mechanical issues, the latest snag to hit the cruise line’s operations here in less than two months.

According to a passenger who was supposed to depart on Thursday (7 May), all passengers were asked to disembark at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre.

Disney cruise ship didn’t leave as scheduled, cancelled the next day

In a Facebook post on Friday (8 May), the passenger said the ship did not sail the previous day as scheduled.

She was stuck watching it from the Marina Bay Sands instead.

On Friday, they received the bad news that the cruise had been cancelled, she added.

According to a Facebook post by CruiseBeyond SG, the ship remained in port overnight after encountering technical issues.

The next day, the captain and cruise director announced the cancellation of the cruise and told all guests to disembark over the next few hours.

Guests offered refunds & discount

A letter shared in the comments of the passenger’s Facebook post, ostensibly from Disney Cruise Lines (DCL), apologised for the cancellation of the five-day, four-night cruise from 7 May to 11 May.

Guests were offered a 100% refund of their fares and any unused services, including Internet and beverage packages.

They would also get a 50% discount on a future cruise and complimentary Wi-Fi.

A free room at the JW Marriott Singapore South Beach would be provided to help them return home, as well as US$500 (S$633) to cover any incidentals.

A complimentary shuttle will take guests to the hotel.

Passenger’s kids upset at cancellation

Another passenger who posted on Reddit expressed disappointment at the cancellation, especially for those travelling with children.

They said they were informed of the decision at about 2pm on Friday, which caused their seven-year-old twins to be “really upset”.

In an update at 9.47pm, the original poster (OP) said they were still on the ship along with other guests who had not received their hotel rooms yet.

Worse still, all eateries and shops were closed.

At about 10.47pm, the OP claimed that they were still on the ship, not having received their letter assigning them to their hotel yet.

The only food provided for them to eat was some sandwiches, they added.

Guests taken to various hotels in downtown S’pore

Another passenger said hundreds of guests were taken to hotels in downtown Singapore, such as the JW Marriott, Fairmont and Swissotel.

However, as of 10.40pm some guests were still on the ship.

In the comments, a guest who was sent to the Fairmont said they were given an additional S$200 to spend at the hotel and breakfast the next morning. There was also a team at the hotel who answered their questions and paid for a second dinner.

Thus, they concluded that this was “pretty good disaster management”.

The original poster (OP) appeared to agree, saying what DCL was offering went beyond what its travel insurance covered, and acknowledged that DCL was “trying the best they can”.

9 developed gastroenteritis symptoms on Disney cruise in March

The incident comes after nine people developed gastroenteritis symptoms on board a Disney Adventure cruise from 16 March to 19 March.

This was days after the maiden Disney Adventure cruise had taken off from Singapore on 10 March after a three-month postponement due to “unexpected delays in the shipbuilding process”.

The Disney Adventure is Disney Cruise Line’s largest ship to date, and can board up to 6,700 passengers across its 20 themed decks.

Also read: 9 people develop gastroenteritis symptoms on board Disney Adventure cruise, SFA investigating

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Featured image adapted from Cruising With Tammy – Tammy Whiting Travel Writer on Facebook.