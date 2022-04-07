Singapore DJ Divian Nair Hospitalised Due To Stress On 4 Apr

Frequent morning listeners of Kiss92 radio station might have noticed the absence of DJ Divian Nair’s soothing voice over the past week.

Unfortunately, Kiss92 DJ Divian Nair, who hosts the morning show on weekdays, was hospitalised on Monday (4 Apr) after suffering a major migraine attack.

The local DJ later shared on Instagram that he’s now resting well and will return to work once he has fully recovered.

DJ Divian Nair suffers from major migraine due to stress

On Wednesday (6 Apr), Kiss92 DJ Divian Nair shared on Instagram that he had suffered a “major migraine attack” due to severe stress and fatigue.

Divian shared that the attack caused paralysis to one side of his body.

The 35-year-old DJ also said that his wife first suspected he was having a stroke when half of his face began to droop.

She apparently called the ambulance and Divian was rushed to Singapore General Hospital — he underwent two CT scans to check if there were any clots or bleeding in his brain.

Divian was also placed in a high dependency ward and underwent an MRI scan.

Fortunately, he shared that the tests were clean and didn’t show any signs of a stroke.

The doctors later concluded that the migraine scare was a result of severe stress and fatigue.

He felt stressed out at work

Divian also shared in the Instagram post that he had been stressed for the past few months with “some rather large issues at work”.

Given the health scare, Divian shared that “it’s time to slow down and gather his (my) senses”.

He also thanked his family and friends for their well wishes and expressed gratitude to the healthcare workers who’ve been taking care of him.

Ending the post, Divian thanked everyone for their patience and promised that he’ll be back to work when he’s in good health.

Hopes DJ Divian Nair has a smooth recovery

With long working hours that often extend into our rest days, many Singaporeans will likely be no strangers to work burnout.

But such incidents are a timely reminder that we should never neglect our health in our pursuit of work excellence.

We hope Divian has a smooth recovery and will return to work soon refreshed from a well-deserved break.

