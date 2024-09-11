Dog in Thailand crawls to victory while speedier rivals chase each other in circles

Dog in Thailand crawls to victory in race amid faster canines

Reminiscent of the age-old tale ‘The Tortoise and the Hare’, a dog in Thailand crawled its way to victory while its seemingly quicker rivals were occupied chasing each other.

The dog race occurred earlier this week at Terminal 21 Rama 3 in Thailand.

A video of the race was posted on TikTok by user @pongpheuak.

As the race began, the Samoyed’s owner let go of his dog, giving it a strong shove. Despite the owner’s encouragement, the dog started crawling towards the finish line.

Meanwhile, its two rivals, a pair of Siberian Huskies, burst out of the blocks but ended up chasing each other. The pair stopped just short of the finish line, circling back and around the slow-moving Samoyed.

The crowd started going wild as the pair of fast-moving Huskies continued to be distracted while the Samoyed crawled its way to the finish line.

Finally, laughter erupted as the Samoyed finally crossed the line.

Netizens compare it to Aesop’s fable

Plenty of netizens flooded the comments, comparing the scene to the Aesop fable ‘The Tortoise and the Hare’.

Others made note of how relaxed and unaware the Samoyed seemed to be, asking if it even knew it had won.

Another found its casual attitude endearing.

