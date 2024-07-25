Dog dies after falling off table & hanging itself on short leash, groomers allegedly went for lunch

Dog dies after hanging from leash at grooming service

Fendi, a pet corgi shy of its 4th birthday, died after hanging itself on a short leash during a grooming session.

The incident occurred at about 1.40pm on Wednesday (24 July), at Pawkins Singapore — a home-based groomer in Serangoon.

CCTV footage of the incident showed a muzzled Fendi falling off a high grooming bench as she seemingly responded to other dogs below her.

Struggling to get back up, Fendi tussled with the short leash as she rocked back and forth.

Other pets around the trapped dog can be seen barking and running around helplessly.

After wriggling for about a minute, Fendi stopped moving and appeared to have lost consciousness.

Groomers returns and find dog dangling from leash

About 30 minutes later, CCTV footage showed a woman entering the room to find Fendi dangling from the short leash.

She quickly picked the motionless dog up and placed her on the grooming table.

The woman then alerts the other groomers in a panic as they cautiously check on Fendi.

Another woman seemingly performs cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on Fendi in an attempt to revive her.

The other woman later retrieves a yellow sheet to wrap Fendi up and carries her out of the room.

Groomers allegedly left dogs unattended while on lunch

Speaking to MS News, Fendi’s owner, 24-year-old Sonia Tan, shared that Pawkins was her regular groomer before this incident.

However, she was unaware of how the business secured pets when they were being groomed.

“It is my first time knowing that when they leash the dog on the table, the arm isn’t looped in, just the neck,” she said.

Ms Tan stated that Pawkins informed her of Fendi’s death several hours after the incident. However, the corgi was already pronounced dead by the vet.

Pawkins also informed Ms Tan that all three groomers on shift were away for a lunch break when the tragedy occurred.

Groomers offers to cover fees and charges

After further probing, Pawkins allegedly informed Ms Tan that they would be covering the grooming charges, vet fees, and cremation expenses in light of the incident.

Ms Tan has also reported the tragic event to the police, National Parks Board (NParks), and Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS).

Since the incident, Pawkins has updated its status on Instagram to “closed”.

MS News has reached out to Pawkins Singapore and NParks for comments.

