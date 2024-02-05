Dog Goes Missing Near NUS On 28 Jan, Owner Appeals For Help To Find Him

Missing Dog Last Seen At Kent Ridge Crescent In NUS On 5 Feb

The owner of a Singapore dog is looking for her lost pet who went missing near the National University of Singapore (NUS).

Rufus, a male Singapore special, ran off towards the direction of the university on 28 Jan and his owner has been searching for him ever since.

She is thus appealing to the public to keep a lookout for him and share information on his whereabouts.

Dog ran away towards NUS direction & went missing

Rufus’ owner Gaya, a 31-year-old ambassador, said her dog was brought to a dog run on 28 Jan, which was a Sunday.

But while he was in her brother’s van, he broke free from his leash as it was not tightened.

He was seen running towards the direction of NUS. Though they chased after him, he went into hiding, she added.

Missing dog mostly seen around NUS & Clementi

Over the past week that Rufus has been missing, Gaya and her family members have been searching for him around NUS and West Coast Park.

However, they haven’t managed to get him back despite catching sight of him a few times, she said.

That’s because he was running very fast and they lost sight of him.

So far, there have been at least six locations where Rufus has been seen, mainly around Kent Ridge Crescent, the School of Design and Environment (SDE), Central Library and Kent Ridge Bus Interchange.

However, he has also been seen near the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) going into the forested area near Clementi, and as far away at Block 601 Clementi West Street 1.

He is usually seen in the carparks outside the NUS Ventus Building and Temasek Hall, Kent Ridge Bus Interchange and SDE, Gaya added.

Most recent sighting was at Kent Ridge Crescent

Rufus’ most recent sighting was at 1am on Monday (5 Feb), when someone spotted him along Kent Ridge Crescent in NUS.

In a video recorded by that person, he is seen walking up some steps onto a path by the side of the road.

When asked whether they tried to catch him, his owner replied:

Whenever people try to run behind him, he sprints off.

Owner has been leaving food for dog

In order to “trap” Rufus, Gaya has been leaving food around the area daily.

On a few days, she found that the food had been eaten.

However, on days when the weather is bad the food would be untouched, as the dog might avoid the area and find shelter elsewhere, she believed.

His last sighting along Kent Ridge Crescent was at a location where she’d left food, she added, indicating that her efforts to “condition” him might be working.

Owner appeals to public to keep a lookout for dog

As it’s been more than a week since Rufus went missing, Gaya is appealing to the public to keep a close lookout for him.

Those who catch sight of him can also contact her at 83237926 to inform her of his whereabouts on the spot.

She described Rufus as a medium-built, brown dog who can be identified by his short tail. He’s also wearing a blue collar and a dog tag with his name and Gaya’s contact number on it.

However, those who see Rufus might need to approach him gingerly as he’s timid and skittish, Gaya said.

He usually gets scared by “loud sudden noises and new faces”, she added.

In a post on Lost and found pets in Singapore on Facebook, she said a monetary reward will be given to those who’re able to capture him.

Featured image courtesy of Gaya.