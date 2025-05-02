Stray dog in Thailand stabbed after allegedly urinating on man’s car, rescued by Good Samaritans

Stray dog stabbed 6 times after urinating on man’s car

Yak (name transliterated from Thai), a stray dog from Nonthaburi Province, Thailand, was stabbed six times with a knife after allegedly urinating on a man’s car.

The stray dog, believed to be about five years old, had six stab wounds clustered around his rear and was found cowering inside the ripped section of an old sofa, according to Thai news outlet Channel 7.

Woman reports seeing 2 men cruelly stabbing stray dog in public

Recounting the incident, Ms Phen — who runs a grocery store near the site of the incident — said she recalled hearing Yak “crying out in pain”.

When she ran out to check, she reportedly saw two men stabbing the dog with a knife.

She shouted at the pair, asking why they were hurting Yak and what he had done to deserve such brutality.

Instead of backing off, the men turned to her angrily and asked if she was the dog’s owner. When she clarified she wasn’t, they told her to mind her own business.

“I was terrified, but also furious,” she said. “How could anyone do something like that to an innocent dog?”

“If you were the owner, I’d stab you too,” said attackers

Mr Kong, another witness who lives nearby, said he was sitting in front of his house when he witnessed one of the men chasing Yak and stabbing him repeatedly until he fled under a parked car.

Shocked and angry, Mr Kong confronted the attackers.

“I asked why he was stabbing the dog and whether the dog had done anything wrong,” he recalled.

The attacker similarly asked if Mr Kong was the dog’s owner, before saying:

If you were the owner, I’d stab you too. Killing the owner would bring me even more satisfaction. Killing a dog is a small matter.

Mr Kong called the act “inhumanly cruel” and is urging the police to arrest the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

Kind-hearted woman offers to cover medical bills

Following the attack, Ms Sarintip — who takes care of Yak regularly — and Mr Joob — an animal rescuer — brought the injured dog to a veterinary clinic.

Yak’s medical bills eventually came up to 4,889 baht (S$190).

Upon learning about Yak’s plight, Ms Porntipa Supattanuku, a TV station owner, immediately stepped in to cover the full cost of treatment, reports Thai news media Daily News.

Ms Porntipa also arranged for Yak to receive further care at a larger animal hospital equipped with advanced medical facilities.

Veterinarians later performed X-rays and blood tests on Yak, which revealed dangerously low platelet and blood levels. Blood had to be sourced from a canine blood bank, and Yak will require more than two weeks of recovery before he can undergo surgery.

The overall cost, including blood transfusions, surgery, and long-term care, is expected to run into the hundreds of thousands of baht. Thankfully, Ms Porntipa has generously pledged to cover all of Yak’s expenses.

