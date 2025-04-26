2 men in Thailand accused of shooting neighbour’s pet dog before butchering it for dried meat

2 men accused of butchering neighbour’s pet dog for dried meat

A dog owner in Sa Kaeo Province, Thailand, is demanding justice after his beloved pet was allegedly killed and turned into dried meat by neighbours.

On Friday (25 Apr), the animal rights group Watchdog Thailand Foundation (WDT) shared the disturbing incident on its Facebook page.

Mr Thawatchai (name transliterated from Thai), who lives in Aranyaprathet District, said one of his dogs, Chomphu, went missing after a gunshot was heard early one morning.

When he searched for the dog, he saw pieces of meat drying outside his neighbour’s house, reports Thai news outlet Workpoint TV.

To his horror, he recognised the dog’s fur and tongue among the remains.

“I almost cried. I knew it was my dog. He was big — there was a lot of meat,” said Mr Thawatchai to local media.

He also mentioned that the neighbours were known to kill dogs for food.

Perpetrators deny the accusation

When confronted, the neighbours allegedly refused to speak and rushed away.

Later, they told police that the meat belonged to their own dog, which they killed after it bit a pig.

The men also refused to give an official statement at the police station.

However, WDT posted photos and videos that seem to support Mr Thawatchai’s claim.

One Facebook user named Tong said they saw the dog trying to escape.

“It collapsed in front of my house. I didn’t dare intervene, but I saw it was already dead. They planned to eat it. It was horrifying,” they wrote.

Another user commented, “Karma doesn’t wait for the next life. Something worse will happen to them.”

Police bring in 2 suspects for questioning

After Mr Thawatchai filed a report at Aranyaprathet Police Station, officers visited the scene of the incident on Friday (25 Apr).

According to Thai media Channel 7, the police are questioning 68-year-old Sawaeng and 56-year-old Prasit as part of the ongoing investigation.

Pol. Col. Chuchart Khongmuang (name transliterated from Thai), the district police chief, confirmed the case is being taken seriously and that legal action will be based on forensic evidence.

