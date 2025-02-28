8 pet dogs in Thailand die after eating poisoned chicken entrails & pork left by roadside

8 pet dogs in Thailand die after eating poisoned food left on street

Villagers in Thailand were left stunned when 11 pet dogs were poisoned after consuming food left by the roadside. The incident killed eight of the dogs.

A Facebook page dedicated to local updates for Udon Thani’s Ban Dung District in Thailand received the alarming message from one of its followers on 24 Feb.

According to Thai news outlet Hone Krasae, the dog owners were stricken with grief when they awoke to find that their pets had perished in the night.

Culprit had left food all along the street

Five of the eight dead dogs belonged to a 48-year-old woman.

Speaking to local media, the woman said that nearby residents had found bags of chicken entrails and boiled pork left on the side of the road.

Locals speculate that a culprit had deliberately laced the food with poison.

Only three of the affected dogs survived the poisoning, with stunned locals saying that they’ve never experienced a similar tragedy.

Locals suspect illegal loggers to be behind the crime

When asked if someone may have poisoned the dogs due to their barking, the locals said their dogs had never caused any issues.

Although they did sometimes bark at night, they were peaceful during the day and were very friendly.

The dog owners have since lodged a police report, hoping that authorities will be able to catch the culprit.

Locals suspect illegal loggers, who were spotted in the area on 23 Feb, to be responsible for the poisoning.

They said that they spotted the loggers sneaking around at night.

The dogs may have been poisoned to prevent them from barking if the loggers were spotted during one of their operations.

Also read: Owner leaves pet dogs in parked car at Changi City Point carpark, netizens express concern

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from ตระเวนข่าว3 on Facebook.