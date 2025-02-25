Owner leaves pet dogs in parked car at Changi City Point carpark, netizens express concern

Owner leaves 2 dogs in parked car at Changi City Point carpark

A pet owner left their dogs inside a parked car at the Changi City Point carpark, with the front window only slightly ajar.

A netizen who spotted the situation posted a video on Facebook, sparking concern among animal lovers.

2 dogs left unattended inside car

The video, uploaded on the Singapore Dog Lovers’ Facebook page, showed two dogs in the back seat of a parked vehicle, looking around and barking.

The footage showed that all the car windows were closed. Ventilation only came in the form of a small gap in the driver’s front window.

The bigger dog was seen barking at the OP through the window, while a smaller dog appeared briefly as the OP moved to the other side of the vehicle.

Worried about the lack of ventilation, the OP urged pet owners to be more responsible when bringing their animals out.

Owner wind down a bit window when shopping, is this the right way?

Netizens express concern for dogs’ safety

The video quickly attracted netizens’ attention, with several users voicing concerns over the dogs’ well-being.

One netizen sympathised with the owner, suggesting the owner likely didn’t want to leave the dogs alone at home and only left the canines in the car for a short while.

Another commenter, however, argued that leaving dogs in a parked car is unacceptable, regardless of the duration.

A user also pointed out that underground carparks can be hot and humid for humans, let alone dogs which have thicker coats of fur.

Meanwhile, another netizen shared that being a dog owner can be challenging, as complaints can arise from various situations.

They also suggested that the dogs were barking out of excitement upon seeing the OP, rather than distress.

Inappropriate to leave dogs inside car: SPCA

According to SPCA, it is inappropriate to leave dogs in the car, even if it’s for a short while and even if the window is slightly rolled down.

This is because the temperature inside a parked car can rise rapidly within minutes, increasing much faster than the outside temperature.

Due to their smaller bodies, animals can suffer brain damage or even fatal heatstroke in less than 15 minutes.

MS News has reached out to the OP of the video for more information.

Also read: S’pore Trainer Loses Appeal Against Disqualification Order For Death Of 2 Dogs Left In Car

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.