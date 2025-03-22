‘Best job ever’: Woman in US gives up full-time work to run doggy day-care bus

Doggy day-care bus transports more than two dozen pups to the park

A dog lover’s dream job exists, and it belongs to a woman who drives a bus filled with eager pups to the park every day.

Owner of Tiktok account K9 Konvoy Hope Mehlberg runs a doggy day-care transport service in Oconto, Wisconsin.

She picks up more than two dozen dogs a day and ferries them to their daily play sessions.

Ms Mehlberg told USA Today that she was once once a federal government employee.

However, she now runs her own business and manages content on its TikTok account with a million followers.

All aboard the Pup Express

Clips of the doggy day care shows Ms Mehlberg’s daily routine.

The pups wait at their designated stops, hopping aboard with their tails wagging, and even greeting each other before settling into their spots.

The viral clips of the service have captured hearts worldwide, with one video racking up over 50 million views.

Dog owners and animal lovers alike cannot get enough of the adorable passengers, who ride with surprising discipline under the watchful eye of their driver.

From passion to full-time business

For Ms Mehlberg, what started as casual dog walks soon evolved into a full-time operation.

She was a part-time dog walker for about two years to “pet parents” living around her area.

During this time, the former govermnet employee ditched her car and bought a van to transport the dogs as her clientele grew.

Ms Mehlberg acquired the school bus in May 2023, which was when she quit her day job and started K9 Knovoy.

“It’s the best job I’ve ever had,” she said, describing how she went from walking dogs on foot to running an in-demand pet transport service.

Also read: Pitbull in Taiwan jumps out of truck & bites motorcyclist, owner claims dog opened window on its own

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images adapted from Facebook and a screenshot from Tiktok.