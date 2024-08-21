Dogs in Vietnam allegedly whipped by owners to cooperate in photo-taking with tourists

Dogs allegedly whipped by owners to take photos with tourists in Vietnam

On Monday (19 Aug), Take Action Viet Nam took to Facebook to raise awareness about dogs allegedly being whipped by their owners in Da Lat, Vietnam.

The animal welfare organisation claims that the Alaskan Malamutes are being abused to become more cooperative during photo sessions with tourists.

“I’ve seen articles about this a few years ago when the news first broke out, but recently I see this atrocity happening more and more,” the page administrator wrote.

In photos attached to the post — which has since garnered 35,000 shares — several of the dogs are gathered at what appears to be a public tourist spot.

Owners hit dogs to become cooperative during photoshoots

Specifically, the post mentioned two Malamutes at Lâm Viên Square that ran into the shade amid the noontime heat and refused to cooperate with their owner.

The man who owned the dogs approached them and asked them to continue taking photos with the tourists.

When one dog reacted, the owner allegedly hit the dog with a long stick.

Meanwhile, there were also other dogs that tried to lie down but were reportedly told by their owner to stand up immediately.

The post noted that Alaskan Malamutes cannot stand high temperatures due to their thick fur.

The following day, the page shared a video sent by an internet user showing a man repeatedly hitting a dog on its head and mouth.

The post alleged that the video is evidence of the “brutal” training methods employed by the dog owners.

Some dog owners continue photo rental business

On 20 Aug, the page administrator visited Lâm Viên Square to assess the situation and found no dogs present for photo-taking, despite the area usually hosting several dogs.

The admin suspected this absence was due to the viral attention surrounding the alleged abuse.

However, later that evening at the Da Lat night market, the admin spotted two Malamutes who appeared “quite tired”.

When they attempted to question the dog owners, they were met with “scornful words.”

The owners reportedly claimed that the person responsible for beating the dog was someone else, so they continued with their dog photo rental business.

Organisation to contact authorities regarding dog abuse

Following this, the admin announced that they are actively gathering more information and plan to contact authorities regarding the alleged abuse.

They also appealed to the public for information on the dogs’ owners, with the intention of offering to purchase the dogs to ensure their safety.

Also read: Dog dies after being ‘viciously attacked’ by larger dog in Kallang, owner appealing for footage

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Take Action Viet Nam on Facebook.