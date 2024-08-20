Dog dies after being ‘viciously attacked’ by larger dog in Kallang, owner appealing for footage

Dog ‘viciously attacked’ by larger dog in Kallang

A dog owner has taken to social media to recount his family’s “tragic loss” after their pet was attacked by a larger dog in Kallang.

Speaking to MS News, 29-year-old Hadrian Tay shared that the incident occurred in front of block 112 Geylang Lorong 3 on Monday (19 Aug).

His 62-year-old mother was walking their dog Hugo, a 13-year-old white Pomeranian-Shiba mix, when another “uncontrolled and aggressive” dog charged at the two from a distance.

Hadrian told MS News that the owner of the other dog had lost control of her pet and it managed to break free from its leash.

The dog, who was at least four times larger than Hugo, began violently shaking the smaller pet like a “ragdoll”, injuring its stomach and back.

The owner then tried desperately to control the dog. However, when it eventually released Hugo, “the damage was done”.

“Hugo laid motionless on the ground, bleeding profusely,” wrote Hadrian in the Facebook post.

Dog dies from injuries sustained during attack

Hadrian’s mother called for help following the encounter.

Despite having left the scene, the other dog owner called her husband to assist the Hadrian’s family and the injured pet.

After being rushed to the vet, Hugo was immediately taken to the emergency room but unfortunately passed away due to punctured lungs, excessive bleeding, and exposed intestines.

Other dog owner offered to pay for vet bill

Hadrian noted that the other dog owner was being “uncooperative” and initially refused to provide his particulars.

He eventually complied and offered to place a S$3,000 deposit to offset the vet bills before the authorities arrived.

However, Hadrian stated in another post that his family eventually returned a sum of the monetary compensation, as the vet bill only amounted to a third of the deposit.

Speaking to MS News, Hadrian added that the owner offered to take responsibility for other necessary arrangements such as the cremation and funeral.

Owners trying to get compensation for funeral costs

Hadrian and his family later arranged for Hugo’s cremation, but claimed the owner “played punk” by trying to get out of paying for the costs.

Upon receiving the invoice, he said that the family of the deceased dog was trying to take advantage of him.

The owner also alleged that he was dealing with “emotional trauma” due to the vulgarities that were hurled at him during the incident.

Hadrian shared that his family has decided to cease getting compensation for the added costs as their “priority is to give Hugo the best send off possible”.

Appeal for footage of incident

On Tuesday (20 Aug), Hadrian shared photos of the exact location their dog was “viciously attacked”.

He urged for any eyewitnesses or car owners who had parked their car in the area during the incident to share footage to aid in their fight for Hugo.

“We do not wish for any other person to go through what we went through. It is truly a difficult time for our family with this heartbreaking tragedy, and no one should have to suffer as we have,” Hadrian stated.

He also called on the relevant authorities to implement “stricter and more effective regulations” to prevent similar incidents from recurring.

Hadrian told MS News that Hugo’s cremation took place on Tuesday (20 Aug), and his family is currently waiting for authorities to provide an update on the investigation into the incident.

