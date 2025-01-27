Domestic helper in S’pore shares detailed 17-hour work schedule with specific timings for every chore

Domestic helper’s work schedule exceeds 17 hours daily, sparks concerns from NGO

A domestic helper’s gruelling work schedule has drawn attention from the Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics (HOME), a non-governmental organisation advocating for migrant workers’ rights in Singapore.

The issue came to light after HOME shared a detailed schedule, allegedly sent by Ria (not her real name), a migrant domestic worker.

According to the schedule, Ria’s day starts at 5.30am and extends until 11pm, leaving little to no personal time.

Her tasks include mopping floors, washing clothes, preparing meals for her employer’s family, and other household chores.

The schedule is highly detailed, specifying exact times for tasks like ironing, folding clothes, and cutting fruits.

However, it lacks any mention of allocated meal times for Ria.

Has to work even on rest days

Ria’s schedule extends beyond her daily chores.

Six days a week, she is tasked with additional duties such as washing the car, cleaning the balcony, or changing bedsheets.

Every two months, she must wash curtains and sofa covers, and once every three months, assist her employer with cleaning the air conditioner.

In its Facebook post, HOME shared that Ria described herself as “perpetually exhausted as she was required to adhere to the schedule strictly”.

Even her designated rest days — granted just once a month — are far from restful.

She is only allowed to leave the house at 10am after completing her chores and must return by 4pm to resume them.

Netizens appalled by domestic helper’s work schedule

The post sparked significant online debate, with many netizens criticising the employer’s unreasonable demands.

One user suggested that Singaporean workers should be treated the same as Ria, so they can get a taste of their own medicine and “learn how to be human again”.

Other domestic workers shared similar experiences, with one claiming that her employers ‘don’t even care’ if she doesn’t have time to rest or eat.

While this commenter agreed that the schedule was “too much for a human being”, they pointed out that stories of helpers living “luxury” lives with kind employers — getting sufficient rest and planning their own schedules — are rarely highlighted.

In response, another user remarked that these aren’t luxuries, but basic rights.

Being overworked a common complaint

HOME reported that a significant number of domestic workers report being overworked and deprived of adequate rest.

Such excessive workloads can have a serious impact on the physical and mental health of these workers, and it is the employer’s responsibility to ensure they receive proper rest.

The Centre for Domestic Employees (CDE) urges employers to create a fair and manageable work schedule that allows domestic workers to balance their duties with sufficient rest.

One maid agency representative told Shin Min Daily News that domestic helpers should be allowed at least eight hours of rest per day.

They are also encouraged to reach out to their agency for support if they feel mistreated.

