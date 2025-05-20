Don Don Donki brings back plastic bags at 5 cents each after ending sales in October 2024

Don Don Donki introduces biodegradable plastic bags at all Singapore outlets

After seven months of ceasing the sale of plastic bags, Japanese supermarket chain Don Don Donki has brought them back — this time, with an eco-conscious update.

Since Monday (19 May), biodegradable plastic bags have been available at 5 cents each across all 17 stores in Singapore.

These eco-friendly bags are specially designed to break down naturally over time, helping to reduce long-term environmental impact.

“You asked, we listened. Plastic bags are back!” the brand shared in a Facebook post.

While the bags are being reintroduced for added convenience, Don Don Donki continues to encourage customers to bring their own reusable bags whenever possible.

Don Don Donki ceased plastic bag sales in October 2024

On 1 Oct 2024, Don Don Donki officially discontinued the sale of plastic bags as part of its commitment to environmental sustainability.

Before the discontinuation, customers were required to pay an additional 10 cents per bag — a policy implemented in October 2021 to support the National Environment Agency’s (NEA) Say YES to Waste Less campaign.

While the move aligned with the company’s broader sustainability efforts, it received mixed feedback and drew negative reactions from some customers.

Netizens react to plastic bag comeback

Don Don Donki’s decision to bring back plastic bags was met with a fresh wave of online responses.

One commenter noted that cashiers frequently had to field repeated questions about plastic bags, and that the alternative — directing customers to reusable options — was often met with visible frustration.

The unavailability of plastic bags also made spontaneous visits less convenient, leading even loyal customers to visit the store less frequently.

Others offered constructive suggestions, such as incentivising customers to bring their own bags by offering small discounts, rather than charging for plastic bags outright.

Also read: Don Don Donki to discontinue sale of plastic bags from 1 Oct, netizens call it a ‘bad move’

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from DON DON DONKI Singapore on Facebook and Don Don Donki.