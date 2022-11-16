Donald Trump Will Run For President Again In 2024, Says America’s Comeback Starts Now

Donald Trump Will Run For President Again In 2024

After his turbulent presidency from 2017 to 2021, Donald Trump has announced that he will be running for a second term in 2024.

He announced his decision to run again in a speech on Tuesday (15 Nov) night, where he addressed his supporters.

The move makes him the first major contender to formally declare their participation in the next presidential election.

If elected, Mr Trump will be only the second US president in history to serve non-consecutive terms.

Donald Trump will run for president in 2024 despite waning popularity

According to various reports, Mr Trump filed federal paperwork to declare his participation in the next election on 15 Nov.

Speaking to a group of supporters, he declared that,

In order to make America great again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for President of the United States, America’s comeback starts right now.

His announcement comes extremely early, considering formal selections will only take place during the summer of 2024.

This follows a disappointing showing in last week’s midterm congressional elections for the Republicans, reports The Straits Times (ST).

Early announcement may be aimed at fending off potential challengers

The timing of Mr Trump’s declaration may be his attempt to fend off potential challengers for the party’s nomination in 2024.

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reports that rising star, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and Trump’s very own former vice president Mike Pence are also among the likely competitors.

Polls have shown that 53% of Americans and almost one in four Republicans view Trump unfavourably. On the flip side, President Biden shares similar numbers.

Despite his dwindling popularity, Jason Miller, an advisor to the former president, describes Trump’s timing as something that can “provide some excitement for the Republicans”.

However, Mr Trump is still facing various legal troubles, including his role in the US Capitol attack by his supporters.

It’s unclear if this will affect his running in the 2024 presidential election.

Featured image adapted from Gage Skidmore on Flickr.