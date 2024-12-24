Donation box stolen from Serangoon feng shui consultancy, it won’t pursue matter if culprit ‘admits mistake’

Stolen donation box contained hundreds of dollars in cash, said Serangoon feng shui consultancy

A feng shui consultancy in Serangoon has been the victim of the brazen theft of its donation box.

It told Shin Min Daily News that it wouldn’t pursue the matter if the culprit, who was caught on camera, admits his mistake to the gods.

Serangoon premises that donation box was stolen from had altar for believers

The alleged theft took place at about 8am last Saturday (21 Dec) at Rui Guang Metaphysics & Geomancy.

The feng shui consultancy is located on the second floor of First Centre, an industrial building in Serangoon North.

Its manager, a 37-year-old man named only as Mr Lin (transliterated from Mandarin), said that there’s an altar on the premises for believers to worship the fox immortal and Nezha, and they would also donate cash there.

The public can access the premises only after 11am, and a metal barrier with a “no entry” sign will be placed when it’s closed.

Donation box was screwed down when it was stolen from Serangoon premises

However, at the time of the alleged theft, CCTV footage caught a man entering the shop when staff were not around.

He managed to extricate and make off with the donation box, which is made of acrylic and was fastened to a wooden panel with screws.

Mr Lin, who would clear the donation box every week, estimated that there was a few hundred dollars in it when it was taken.

Culprit had previously visited the shop

Mr Lin told Shin Min that he recognised the culprit as someone who had previously visited the store to “look around”.

He doesn’t know whether the man had already planned to steal something and was checking out the place before doing so.

While the man was not a customer, Mr Lin did not know whether he was a nearby resident.

He hoped the culprit would return and light some incense to “admit his mistake to the gods”.

They would not pursue the matter if he did so as he could’ve taken the money due to some difficulties in his life, he said, adding:

Perhaps the money can help him.

