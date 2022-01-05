Double Rainbows Grace Singapore Skies On 4 Jan

In recent years, we’ve experienced tumultuous ups and downs due to the ongoing pandemic. As the new year starts, these double rainbows may be a sign of better days ahead in 2022.

Source

Singaporeans were treated to the sight of mesmerising double rainbows found across the city yesterday (4 Jan).

Source

Let’s take a look at some of the stunning images that residents captured, in case you missed it.

Double rainbows spotted in Changi & Tampines

Commuting home on Tuesday (4 Jan) evening may have been an eventful experience because of colourful arcs which brightened up our skies.

Image courtesy of an MS News reader

An MS News reader spotted the majestic rainbows above at an intersection near the Tampines bus interchange. Lucky folks in the area surely stopped to marvel at the beauty.

Image courtesy of MS News reader

Look a little closer and you could see a faint sign of another rainbow above the first, making for a more breathtaking sight in the sky as buses moved to and fro down below.

Image courtesy of an MS News reader

Not far away in Changi, a driver managed to snap a photo of the double rainbows from his car window as he waited for the green light.

Image courtesy of an MS News reader

But perhaps the snapshot that takes the cake is this one of the rainbows over Jewel Changi Airport, like natural decorations surrounding our national landmark.

Source

Some netizens commented that this could be a hopeful sign of more aviation travels happening in time to come.

Double rainbows symbolise better days ahead

Rainbows are commonly seen as signs of hope and new beginnings. Since we saw double quite early in the year, maybe they symbolise good tidings for the new year.

PAP MP Jessica Tan echoed this sentiment when she shared some photos captured by volunteers and residents.

Source

Since the rainbows appeared just a few days into the new year, she believed it’s a sign of hope and luck.

Source

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat also pitched in with a photo by a Bedok Resident.

Source

Though the past few days may have seemed gloomy, he believed that there will always be a rainbow after the storm — an optimistic reminder for 2022.

A good start to the New Year

Double rainbows are a rare sight in Singapore. Because of the cool and rainy weather, perhaps the stars aligned to give us a hopeful outlook for the upcoming year.

The next time you’re out and about, you might want to look up to the skies for a chance to witness extraordinary spectacles every now and then.

Have you seen the double rainbows too? Share your photos with us or comment under this post.

Featured image adapted from MSNews reader, Facebook & Facebook.