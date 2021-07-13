Double Rainbows Spotted Over Singapore On 12 Jul

In recent weeks, Singapore has been blessed with air-con weather as thundery showers poured intermittently throughout our days.

As the gloomy weather gave way to clear skies on Monday (12 Jul) morning, Choa Chu Kang residents were treated to the mesmerising sight of double rainbows.

Source

For those who missed it, some lucky netizens from the CloudSpotting & SkySpotting Singapore Facebook group managed to capture the rare phenomenon for us all to admire.

Double rainbows arch over Choa Chu Kang on 12 Jul

After a rainy Monday morning, Singapore’s skies were graced by beautiful double rainbows.

At around 8am, some Choa Chu Kang residents caught sight of one rainbow drawing a perfect arc across the sky.

Source

Above it, a larger, fainter rainbow was also visible.

What a stunning sight it must have been to wake up to this outside your window.

Source

Single rainbow in clear blue skies

While not everyone managed to catch the double rainbow, waking up to a single rainbow was enough to make the day for many others.

Another Choa Chu Kang resident captured this large rainbow, looking like a protective arch over the residential estate.

Source

Westies were truly blessed to start their day with this beautiful sight.

Source

Nearby at Bukit Batok West, another resident stopped by a roadside and got a picture of the rainbow in the clear blue skies.

Source

More chances to catch rainbows in the days to come

Double rainbows aren’t particularly common here in Singapore but with more wet weather coming our way, our chances of spotting one are pretty good.

So you might want to keep your eyes peeled whenever dark clouds are making way for clearer skies.

Here’s to hoping that the air-con weather persists and beautiful rainbows will grace our skies once again in the days to come.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.