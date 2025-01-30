Dragon dance puppet gets hit by ceiling fan at restaurant in Sin Ming, injures diner

Dragon puppet hits ceiling fan at Sin Ming restaurant, gets flung onto diners

A spot of festive entertainment took a turn for the worse when a dragon got caught on a ceiling fan and injured a diner.

The incident occurred on Tuesday (28 Jan) — Chinese New Year’s Eve — during a reunion dinner at Gim Seng Heng Seafood Restaurant along Sin Ming Drive, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Dragon puppet caught by fan during performance

In the clip posted by @sgfollowsall on Instagram, a dragon dance troupe can be seen performing on stage in front of a crowd of diners while a massive ceiling fan spins above them.

As the dragon’s head was lowered to the floor, its body was twisted high up in the air.

This caused it to be caught on the ceiling fan.

Dragon flung by fan, hits Sin Ming restaurant diners

The surprising development caused the troupe members holding the puppet to lose their grip.

As a result, the dragon and its handles were flung onto unsuspecting diners.

People in the video can be heard saying, “it hit somebody” and “it’s bleeding”.

An @sgfollowsall follower said in the caption that the incident injured “many people” in the restaurant, including his father.

According to the witness, the sharp end of a handle struck his father right above his eyebrow, barely missing his eye, leaving him with a “very deep injury” on his forehead.

Sin Ming restaurant hired dragon dance troupe for the first time

The restaurant boss, named only as 56-year-old Mr Chen (transliterated from Mandarin), told Shin Min Daily News that the incident took place at about 7pm on 28 Jan.

It held two reunion dinners that night, with the incident happening during the first one, which was from 5.30pm to 8pm and attended by about 50 tables of diners.

To boost the atmosphere, it hired a dragon dance troupe for the first time, along with an emcee, singers and the “God Of Wealth”, as well as set up a special stage.

When the incident happened, the programme was ending, with diners on their second-last dish of the night.

Reporters who visited the venue on Wednesday (29 Jan) observed that there were two large ceiling fans about 3m high.

Sin Ming restaurant & troupe to shoulder medical expenses

Mr Chen said a male diner in his 40s suffered a cut that was treated afterwards.

The boss said he did not expect the incident to occur, adding that it was fortunate that there were no serious injuries.

He and the dance troupe would shoulder the costs of the diner’s medical expenses, according to Shin Min Daily News.

