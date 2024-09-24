Driver splashes drink on car that refused to give way at JB CIQ Checkpoint

Driver splashes drink at car refusing to give way at JB Checkpoint

Crossing the Singapore-Malaysia land checkpoints is often a test of patience, especially during the peak periods.

A motorist acted on his frustrations recently at the JB CIQ Checkpoint in a stunt that was caught on camera.

Facebook group SG Road Vigilante shared the clip on 24 Sept.

In the video, one of the drivers could be seen splashing a liquid at another car.

Angry driver splashes drink on car

According to the timestamp on the dashcam footage, the incident occurred on Sunday (22 Sept) at around 1pm.

The incident involved a black Singapore-registered Subaru in the rightmost lane and a black Toyota Alphard in the middle lane.

The two cars appeared to be stuck in heavy traffic, with vehicles slowly inching forward.

When the Toyota Alphard tried to cut into the right lane, the Subaru accelerated to prevent the former from merging. This continued several times.

After about a minute, the Toyota driver rolled down his window and reached his arm out with a bottle in hand.

The clip description alleges that this was a bottle of Coke.

In four swift moves, he emptied its contents on the Subaru before rolling up the window.

Road rage incident draws mixed emotions

At the time of writing, the post has garnered more than 100 comments, with netizens discussing which party lies at fault.

Multiple netizens noted that the Toyota failed to signal when he tried cutting into the lane.

Meanwhile, others criticised both drivers for being childish.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Facebook.