Man points middle finger & berates driver who allegedly tried cutting into his lane at Cairnhill

Driver claims man stopped to shout at her & show middle finger along Cairnhill Road

On 19 June, a driver took to the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page to recount an incident of an altercation between her and a male driver along Cairnhill Road after she attempted to overtake him.

She shared that she was driving along Cairnhill Road towards Central Expressway (CTE) when she tried to cut into a lane in front of the man.

The man did not let her do so and shortly afterwards, stopped his vehicle in front of her to alight. He then spewed vulgarities and showed her his middle finger.

Man shows driver middle finger during argument at Cairnhill Road

The OP recalled that around 6.38pm, she was waiting at a red light at a traffic junction along Anthony Road.

Footage of the incident showed that upon realising there’s a stationary heavy vehicle in her lane, she attempted to overtake the first car on her right after the traffic light turned green.

However, the car sped up as well, thwarting her efforts.

“I only needed that one second to know he wasn’t giving way, so I slowed down, waiting for him to pass,” she said. “I only changed lanes after he drove past me.”

A few seconds later, the driver of the car that didn’t give way jammed his brakes. This caused the woman to stop, too, narrowly avoiding a collision.

“This gentleman then got off from his car and started scolding me and pointing middle finger at me,” the OP said, claiming that he was also spewing vulgarities. “I was shocked! This really took me by surprise.”

Approaching her vehicle in the video, he visibly flashed her the middle finger.

The OP said that this caused her to roll down her window and argue with him as well, sparking a back-and-forth heated exchange.

Woman describes man’s behaviour as uncalled for

“I know me trying the sneaky move to overtake a vehicle by speeding up… isn’t considered pleasant,” the OP explained.

“But I wasn’t being aggressive and didn’t attempt to cut into his lane dangerously. His behaviour was totally uncalled for.”

Continuing to recall her experience, she shared that she ultimately wound up her window while waiting for the opportunity to leave the scene.

He had entered his own vehicle as well and while she was passing him by, he allegedly tried to “block [her] dangerously” to stay ahead.

Footage on SG Road Vigilante – SGRV only showed her trying to pass him before it’s cut off.

“When I had the opportunity to drive past him, I just shouted [in] road rage,” she said, admitting that her own behaviour was also uncalled for.

This only resulted in angering the man even further and both of them stopped yet again, especially as the traffic junction ahead had a red light.

“He came up to my vehicle and started scolding again,” she said. “This time, I’m smarter. I refused to wind down my window.”

Claiming that he was growing more aggressive, the OP said she took out her phone to record him. Upon seeing this, she added, he returned to his car.

The OP ended her post by stating that the man’s actions had caused her to feel “traumatised” as a result.

Her post drew largely negative reactions from netizens, who wondered if she had done something to trigger the episode. They also questioned why the video was muted.

However, some also commented that the man should not have gotten out of his car and obstructed traffic.

Also read: Mercedes driver stops at Jewel Changi carpark entrance ramp, points middle finger & kicks stranger’s vehicle

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Facebook.