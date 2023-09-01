Driver Opens Boot To Show Middle Finger In Simei, Says It’s A ‘Perk’ Of His Car

Polestar 2 Driver Opens Boot To Show His Middle Finger, Lid Doesn’t Close On First Try

Driving in Singapore can be stressful, leading to some drivers displaying vulgar gestures in frustration.

Motorists who drive certain types of vehicles, however, don’t even have to leave their cars to express their discontent — they can simply open their boot.

A driver of a fastback showed that he could flash the middle finger at a driver behind him in this way.

In fact, he probably jokingly described it as one of the “biggest perks” of his car.

Driver opens boot & shows middle finger to car behind

In a TikTok video posted on Monday (28 Aug), a black car with a rather large spoiler was seen waiting at a road junction in Simei.

As the car behind it came to a stop, the car’s boot slowly opened on its own…

… only to reveal its driver rudely showing his middle finger.

He then put his hand down and closed the boot.

The video has gained more than 7,000 likes and more than 1,100 shares since it was posted.

OP calls it the ‘best feature’

In the caption, the OP said being able to do this is the “best feature for those who love to tailgate”.

He also described it as one of the “biggest perks” of driving a fastback — i.e. a car with a roof that has a long curving downward slope to the rear.

Responding in the comments, he confirmed that the car was a Polestar 2, an electric car produced by Volvo.

The car has been lauded for its high performance and competitive range, though apparently, these features pale in comparison with being able to show the finger to drivers who tailgate you.

The OP also revealed that at least one other driver was shocked at the behaviour.

Boot refused to close & driver had to get out of car

A netizen astutely asked what would happen if the boot decided not to close.

To that, the OP posted a second video that showed that very scenario.

When the driver opened his boot, the lid actually got stuck, leaving the driver embarrassed.

It turns out that the driver ended up having to get out of the car to shut the boot manually — totally ruining the moment.

For those who’re still confused, the OP revealed that the driver of the Polestar 2 was in fact himself, and his friend was filming him from the car behind — it wasn’t an actual road rage incident, as it appeared to be.

Better to be gracious

Since the TikTok video was posted humourous, the OP was possibly being tongue-in-cheek when he said the car’s “best feature” was for showing the middle finger.

Such provocative actions on the road are ultimately not advisable as they’re crude and disrespectful, and could escalate conflict.

No matter who’s at fault, being gracious is always a good idea when driving.

