S’pore Man Allegedly Hurls Vulgarities & Points Middle Finger After Getting Honked At In Buangkok

Man Points Middle Finger & Shouts Vulgarities At Buangkok Carpark

Sometimes when driving, we all need a little more space to manoeuvre our vehicles. When that happens, a simple gesture or a quick honk to the other drivers is not uncommon to signal your intentions.

However, for one male driver in Buangkok, this does not seem to be the case. He seemingly got offended when another driver honked at him to signal that he needed more space.

The man then got angry, started hurling expletives, and pointed his middle finger at the other driver.

Man reportedly triggered by ‘quick beep’ when OP needed more space

Footage of this incident surfaced on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page. According to the post, it happened on 28 May 2023, at 12.30pm, at a carpark near Block 984D Buangkok Link.

The OP said he was trying to make a three-point turn out of the loading bay at the carpark when the man’s vehicle was in the way.

He needed more space to make the turn. Otherwise, he would hit a kerb to his right.

After his initial attempts to get the man’s attention failed, the OP made a “quick beep” to the man.

This seemingly set the man off as he allegedly reversed his car to block the exit. The OP claims that the man then opened his door, started screaming expletives, and goaded him into a fight.

Pointed middle finger & screamed expletives at carpark

The accompanying video shows the man constantly pointing his middle finger at the OP.

It also shows the man yelling vulgarities in English and Hokkien towards the OP’s car.

The post mentioned that the OP’s wife called the police.

In the video, a female voice was on the phone saying that they were “encountering a car situation”. Presumably, this was the wife making the call to the police.

OP eventually decided to mount kerb & drive away

Throughout the incident, two elderly voices — one male and one female — were in the OP’s car.

They were probably the OP’s parents, and both expressed disdain towards the man’s behaviour.

Eventually, the OP decided to mount the kerb to drive away to avoid further escalating the situation.

Apparently, this did not stop the man, as the OP alleged that he continued to threaten them as they drove off.

Netizens express mixed feelings about the incident

Facebook users who came across the video seem to have mixed feelings about the situation.

Many, like this commenter, joked about the man’s constant pointing of his middle finger.

Others seem to wonder if there is another side to the story, such as this user. They questioned whether the OP might have inadvertently honked too loud to trigger such a huge reaction from the man.

Some thought that both parties were at fault.

This commenter wrote that the incident was probably due to the OP not being patient enough, and the man being unable to withstand the blow to his ego after the OP honked at him.

Regardless, being gracious and making way for others is always a good idea, especially when driving. Use appropriate gestures to signal your intentions, and wait for others to give way.

