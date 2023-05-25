Motorcyclist Killed In Accident Near Chijmes, Lorry Driver Assisting With Investigations

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Motorcyclist Killed In Traffic Accident Near Chijmes On 25 May

A recent accident near Chijmes tragically took the life of a 26-year-old motorcyclist after he reportedly collided with a bus and lorry.

According to The Straits Times (ST), it happened on Thursday morning (25 May) near the heritage building in City Hall.

A paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene.

The driver of the lorry is currently assisting in police investigations.

Chijmes accident causes 500m-long jam

The collision involved a motorcycle, a lorry, as well as an SBS bus at the junction of Victoria Street and Bras Basah Road.

Lianhe Zaobao reported that the accident led to a jam that stretched all the way to Hill Street, about 500m down.

Indeed, photos on the Singapore Road Accident Facebook page show the stalled bus blocking the way of at least two lanes.

There were also traffic cones demarcating the affected lane, which was on the rightmost side of the road.

1 other person assessed for minor injuries, refused conveyance

The police were notified of the accident at around 7.30am that day, ST reported.

An SCDF paramedic later pronounced the 26-year-old male motorcyclist dead at the scene.

The SCDF also assessed another person for minor injuries. They subsequently refused conveyance to the hospital.

The lorry driver, a 31-year-old man, is currently assisting with police investigations.

SBS Transit says bus ‘brushed past’ motorcycle, sends condolences

SBS Transit’s vice president for customer experience and communications, Grace Wu, told ST that the front of bus 851 had “brushed past” the motorcycle.

This happened while the bus was moving straight along Victoria Street, the green light in its favour.

She added that they are sorry to hear about the passing of the motorcyclist. She also extended SBS Transit’s deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.

Thankfully, no one on the bus was injured in the accident.

