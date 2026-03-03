Driver rear-ends stationary car at traffic junction in Pasir Ris, quickly flees from scene

Driver who allegedly fled scene in hit-and-run incident caught on dashcam in Pasir Ris arrested for drink-driving

A 51-year-old man was arrested for drink-driving after an alleged hit-and-run accident in Pasir Ris on 1 March.

The incident, which left two vehicles damaged, sparked outrage online after dashcam footage of the crash circulated on social media.

Car plows into another car, driver then speeds off

The incident happened at a traffic junction along Pasir Ris Drive 3, towards Loyang, at around 11.10 pm.

In the video, the camcar can be seen stationary while waiting to turn right at a traffic junction along Pasir Ris Drive 3.

From the rear of the camcar, a silver car is seen travelling at high speed along Pasir Ris Drive 3, towards the camcar.

However, even as the silver car approaches the camcar, it does not appear to slow down.

The silver car then proceeds to slam forcefully into the rear of the camcar.

The impact from the crash causes the camcar to collide with a van directly in front of it.

As the van driver exits to check on the damage, the silver car is seen speeding off.

In the video, the Original Poster (OP) mentioned that due to the shock of the incident, they were unable to capture the full details of the offending silver car’s licence plate.

They appealed for any witnesses who might have information to come forward to assist with the investigation.

Netizens critical of offending driver

Netizens were quick to criticise the silver car’s driver, with many speculating that the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Concerns were also raised for the OP, who had revealed that his 20-month-old child was in the back seat at the time of the accident.

Hit-and-run driver arrested for drink-driving

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said they were alerted to an accident involving a van and two cars along Pasir Ris Drive 3 at 11.15 pm.

A 51-year-old male car driver was arrested for drink-driving.

SPF also said that no injuries were reported, and investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook