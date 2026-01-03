Driver of ‘Nippon Paint’ van allegedly caused hit-and-run accidents with 8 vehicles in Kallang

‘Nippon Paint’ van allegedly collided into 4 cars, 2 vans & 2 lorries

A 65-year-old man is assisting with police investigations after he allegedly caused multiple hit-and-run accidents in the Kallang area on Wednesday (31 Dec).

He was the driver of an orange van with the “Nippon Paint” logo on it that later crashed along Raffles Avenue.

‘Nippon Paint’ van seen driving erratically in videos

Several videos of the van driving in an erratic manner were posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.

One showed it ramming through a carpark barrier, bending its arm. Netizens identified the location as Block 149A Towner Road.

It then drove out into the road.

An image showed the rear of a silver car dented, possibly after a collision with the van.

Another image depicted the van next to a white lorry.

In another clip, the van is seen travelling against the flow of traffic along Lavender Street before crashing head-on into a car waiting at a traffic light.

After the collision, it reversed back into the junction and drove off.

Van crashes into street sign along Raffles Ave

Later, the van was spotted after having crashed into a street sign along Raffles Avenue, outside the Singapore Flyer.

It was covered in dents by this time, and its windshield was cracked from the collision.

The male van driver was seen slumped over the steering wheel.

65-year-old van driver sent to the hospital

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to multiple hit-and-run accidents at about 1.35pm on 31 Dec.

A van had allegedly crashed into four cars, two vans, and two lorries along Towner Road, Serangoon Road and Lavender Street.

It was subsequently believed to have self-skidded along Raffles Avenue towards Stamford Road.

A 65-year-old male van driver was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

He is also assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

Van not owned or operated by Nippon Paint

A Nippon Paint spokesperson told 8world News that the van involved was not owned or operated by the company, and the driver was not its employee.

The van belongs to a company that has an advertising arrangement with Nippon Paint, but the van was not used for transportation or use of its paint.

The man’s employer, a local construction company, told the broadcaster that he had been running errands before the incidents.

But he had earlier said that he was feeling a bit dizzy. This was because he suffers from diabetes and had low blood sugar after taking medicine.

Though his company advised him to stop for a rest and a meal, he became uncontactable.

The company spokesman estimated that the accidents caused a loss of more than S$10,000.

