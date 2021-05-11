Driver Knocks Car Against Concrete Barrier Along CTE Tunnel

Missing an exit on the expressway can cause delays to our travelling time. However, there’s always more than 1 route to get to our destinations.

Strangely for one driver, it seemed that taking a particular exit on the CTE is more important than following traffic rules.

Cutting across 3 lanes within a span of 10 seconds, the rental car crashed into another vehicle taking the exit, knocking it against the concrete barrier.

The culprit was then filmed driving away from the scene.

Driver cuts through 3 lanes and chevron markings along CTE

On Monday (10 May) afternoon, dashcam footage of the incident was posted on the SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) Facebook page.

The errant driver was driving on the first lane of CTE before cutting 3 lanes and a series of chevron markings in an attempt to exit at Merchant Road.

The ill-advised decision was made worse as he knocked into another vehicle, crashing it against a concrete barrier.

The culprit did not stay for long and seemed to have sped off quickly after.

It is believed that the driver was driving a rental vehicle from Tribecar.

Netizens enraged over rash driving

With the number of apps that can help with routes and re-routing, it’s okay to miss an exit or two. Safety should always take precedence while driving, as this netizen expresses.

Other netizens didn’t hold back with their displeasure.

Some also called for stricter measures when it comes to car rental services.

Missing an exit is rectifiable, some traffic-related injuries are not

While updates on the accident remain unclear, we hope the culprit will face the music and reimburse the other driver for any damages caused.

We hope motorists will prioritize safety while driving on our road.

Missing an exit or two can be easily rectified, but some injuries that arise from careless driving might very well be permanent.

