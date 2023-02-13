M’sia Driving School Student & Instructor Crash Into Admin Office After Losing Control Of Vehicle

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Driving Student & Instructor Crash Into School Office On 9 Feb

On Thursday (9 Feb), a driving school was the scene of a crash after a driving student ploughed into the school’s administrative office during a mock practical test in Malaysia.

The student was apparently under a large amount of stress, which led him to lose control of the vehicle.

Thankfully, there were no fatal injuries, and police are investigating the incident.

Student and instructor crash into school office during mock test

According to China Press, the accident happened around 10am at a driving school in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia.

The 26-year-old man was purportedly a very talented student, and had just passed his basic theory test. He was even nicknamed ‘God’.

After obtaining his learner’s driving license, the school arranged for him to take a mock practical test before the official examination.

However, the man was under a tremendous amount of stress during the test.

While he was driving on the road, he allegedly lost control of the vehicle and stepped on the accelerator.

As a result, he crashed the car into the driving school’s administrative office.

The instructor was also in the vehicle with him, reports Sin Chew Daily.

Police investigating incident

Thankfully, the office was relatively empty at the time of the incident. Neither the driver nor the driving instructor suffered severe injuries. However, two employees aged 22 and 27 suffered injuries in the leg and back as a result of the accident.

Sinar Harian reported that just 10 minutes earlier, a driving school employee had gone to the pantry for a meal. As a result, she barely avoided the accident.

However, the office wasn’t so lucky. It was completely wrecked, with debris, books, and furniture scattered all over the floor.

Subsequently, both the police and the fire and rescue department were called to the scene.

Afterwards, the firefighters extracted the man from the car and handed him over to the police.

According to Sin Chew Daily, police are currently investigating the incident under Article 10/LN 166/59, which covers accidents caused by the inability to control a vehicle.

