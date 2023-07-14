S’pore Man Allegedly Takes iPhone Woman Drops & Leaves, She Tracks Him & Retrieves Device

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Man Picks Up iPhone Woman Drops, She Gets It Back In Damaged State

Singapore is recognised by many as a safe country, where you can leave your belongings unattended and still find them there. Whether someone misplaces or drops precious items like an iPhone, chances are that someone else will return them.

27-year-old Yvonne, however, was down on her luck when her iPhone went missing after she dropped it. Worse still, she managed to track the device to various locations including Sim Lim Square.

While she eventually managed to get her phone back with help from the police, it wasn’t fully intact.

In fact, the phone bore several noticeable damages including huge cracks on the front and back.

Woman drops iPhone while alighting from Grab ride

In a TikTok video posted on Thursday (13 July), Yvonne shared the 28-hour ordeal that she went through to get her phone back.

In a TikTok video posted on Thursday (13 July), Yvonne shared the 28-hour ordeal that she went through to get her phone back.

Everything started on Wednesday (12 July) afternoon when she was on a Grab ride to her workplace along Devonshire Road in Somerset.

While alighting from the vehicle, the videographer dropped her iPhone 14 Pro Max. She had also placed her identification card (IC) in the phone case.

Yvonne later learned from the Grab driver that the driver of a white Mercedes had exited his vehicle to pick something up from the road.

The claim aligned with footage captured by the CCTV at the shophouse where Yvonne works.

Launches investigation with colleagues’ help

Together with her colleagues — Annabel, Tessa, and Avril — at Annabel Law Productions, the Yvonne launched a full-fledged operation to hunt for the phone.

Traces iPhone to Sim Lim Square & Orchard condo

Using the ‘Find My Iphone’ app, Yvonne and her colleagues allegedly traced the driver to various locations like Seletar, Somerset, and even Sim Lim Square where they claimed that he was trying to sell the phone.

At about 11pm that night — nearly 12 hours after the phone had gone missing — Yvonne found the phone’s location to be stationary at a condominium along Grange Road in Orchard until 7am-8am the next morning.

She and her colleagues somehow managed to get to the condo and found the same white Mercedes that was captured by the shophouse’s CCTV.

The 27-year-old then lodged a police report at Geylang Neighbourhood Police Centre at about 12.45am on Thursday (13 July).

Stolen iPhone was badly cracked when owner got it back

Yvonne eventually got the stolen iPhone back at about 4pm on Thursday (13 July), with the help of the police.

How the process transpired is unclear but the phone was apparently badly damaged, with cracks on both its front and back.

Speaking to MS News, Yvonne said that the driver had denied stealing the phone. Instead, he claimed that he simply found it on the ground.

Presumably disturbed by the incident, Yvonne pointed out that the phone was a birthday gift from her dad and that she didn’t receive a single word of apology even after the whole episode.

If the phone was indeed significant, we’re glad that Yvonne managed to get it back. Hopefully, she’ll find a way to receive compensation for the damage and whatever she stored in the phone is still accessible and safe.

Featured image adapted from @vonsterbelle on TikTok.