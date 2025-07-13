62-year-old man dies in suspected drowning at East Coast Park, no foul play suspected

Man who died in suspected drowning at East Coast Park had gone to the beach to swim with friend

Over the weekend, a 62-year-old man died in a suspected drowning in the water off East Coast Park.

The tragedy took place on Saturday (12 July) afternoon, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Police blue tent seen in East Coast Park

A member of the public told Shin Min that he saw police and rescue personnel at Area D of East Coast Park that afternoon.

Part of the beach was also cordoned off.

Reporters observed at 6pm that a police blue tent had been set up, with a woman in a floral top sitting on the ground crying nearby.

Deceased vanished after entering water, says friend

The woman, who is a friend of the deceased, said the duo had gone to the beach to swim.

The man entered the water first while she changed in the toilet.

However, she could not find him when she emerged and suspected that he had drowned.

Members of the public try to help

A male member of the public said the woman had approached people for help, saying she did not know the emergency number in Singapore.

In response, a man jumped into the sea with a lifebuoy to look for the man, while two others started shouting.

Another person called the police.

However, they were not successful in finding the man alive.

Man’s body floated to the surface

A female member of the public said the waters were rough at the time, and the man might have been washed away by the currents.

She did not hear any cries for help, she added.

When the man’s body eventually floated to the surface, he was wearing only a pair of blue swimming trunks.

Body retrieved from East Coast Park waters after suspected drowning

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance at 3pm on 12 July.

It was about a suspected drowning case at East Coast Park.

A 62-year-old man’s body was subsequently retrieved from the waters. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

No foul play is suspected, according to preliminary investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: 33-year-old man’s body found at East Coast Park, no foul play suspected

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.