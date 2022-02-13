2 Men Reportedly Swam Near Islands, MPA & SCDF Conducting Search & Rescue

Singaporeans who’re currently deprived of overseas travel options might decide to venture to our southern islands for some recreation.

While Lazarus Island and Kusu Island may seem like idyllic spots, do beware before indulging in some swimming.

1 man is reportedly in hospital and another is missing after a near-drowning incident in the waters around the islands.

Search and rescue operations are still ongoing.

1 was rescued, the other still missing

The 2 men had gone swimming in the sea between the islands on Saturday (12 Feb), Lianhe Zaobao quoted an unnamed eyewitness as saying.

While one of them ran into trouble in water, the other one tried to save him, said the person.

Eventually, 1 man was rescued, but was sent to hospital unconscious.

The other one is still missing.

Coast Guard vessel seen at Sentosa Cove

Another eyewitness named Weide, 34, told Zaobao he heard that the Police Coast Guard (PCG) had rescued a person off the waters of Kusu Island.

He saw a PCG vessel ONE°15 Marina Sentosa Cove at about 3pm on Saturday.

Weide, who is the founder of the Singapore Marine Guide Facebook page, a resource for water sports enthusiasts, also heard that 1 person was missing.

The waves in the area are very strong, he said, and swimmers who go into the water without precautions can get into trouble easily.

MPA & SCDF conducting rescue operations

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) are conducting search and rescue operations in the waters, Zaobao reported.

They have dispatched patrol and rescue boats.

Weide said 2 ships from the MPA and SCDF had barred other ships from entering the straits.

Singapore Marine Guide also warned boaters via Facebook to avoid the area till further notice.

Apparently, several vessels are scouring the islands for the missing man.

MS News has reached out to the SCDF and the police over this incident, and will add to this article if they have any updates.

Do take precautions when swimming

As Singapore is made up of many islands, swimming is a cheap and fun leisure activity.

However, we should always take the necessary precautions when swimming, and avoid places with strong currents if you’re not a strong swimmer.

Hopefully, the missing man will be found soon.

MS News wishes the man in hospital a quick recovery.

