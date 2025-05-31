14-year-old student among 139 suspected drug offenders arrested by CNB during islandwide raid

14-year-old student among 139 people arrested in cross-island operation

A 14-year-old student was among 139 suspected drug offenders arrested during a cross-island anti-drug operation conducted by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) from 18 to 30 May.

The confiscated drugs have an estimated street value of over S$626,700 and can potentially feed the addiction of 2,840 abusers for a week.

According to CNB, the areas covered in the operation include Ang Mo Kio, Boon Keng, Bukit Merah, Jurong, and Sengkang.

5 foreign nationals nabbed for suspected drug offences

Last Friday (23 May), CNB officers conducted an operation near Tuas South Avenue after receiving a report, arresting five male foreign nationals aged 23 to 34 for suspected drug offences.

During the operation, two men, aged 25 and 34, resisted arrest and were subdued with necessary force.

One of the suspects, a 23-year-old man, was caught trying to get rid of substances believed to be drugs.

The officers seized the disposed items, including about 2g of cannabis. The 23-year-old was arrested afterwards.

A 24-year-old man was caught with a small amount of crystal meth on him. Police also found about 27 grams of cannabis in a room at a nearby residential building

The 24-year-old and a 32-year-old lodger were arrested for possessing a controlled drug.

Large amount of narcotics seized during crackdown

On Wednesday (28 May) afternoon, CNB officers arrested a 46-year-old man for suspected drug trafficking after raiding a hotel near Geylang Lorong 10.

The man reportedly failed to comply with officers’ orders, and hence, a forced entry was required.

During the search, they discovered about 2,818g of heroin, 565g of ‘Ice’, 20g of cannabis, 24g of ketamine, four Erimin-5 tablets, and S$541.61 in cash.

In another case on Thursday (29 May), CNB officers arrested a 29-year-old Singaporean man for suspected drug trafficking offences. The arrest took place at a condominium’s car park in the vicinity of Tampines Street 86.

The officers were led to his hideout in the condominium, where they found and seized about 2,104g of cannabis, 165g of ‘Ice’, 103g of ketamine, 37g of ‘Ecstasy’, 26g of cocaine, 22 LSD stamps, 10 Erimin-5 tablets and 49 vape devices suspected to contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) — a main active component found in cannabis.

Across the two weeks, the agency seized:

About 3,588g of heroin

2,744g of cannabis

1,303 of ‘Ice’

155g of ketamine

54g of ‘Ectasy’

26g of cocaine

213 Erimin-5 tablets

49 vape devices suspected to contain THC

Suspects with drug offences may face the death penalty

Under Section 5 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1973, it is illegal for anyone to sell, offer to sell, or help prepare to sell controlled drugs, either for themselves or for someone else, even if that person is not in Singapore.

If a person is caught with the possession of over 15g of “pure heroin”, or 250g of methamphetamine, or 500g of cannabis, they may face the death penalty.

Investigations are ongoing.

Also read: S’porean arrested with 4.7kg of heroin in car at Woodlands Checkpoint, drugs & vapes found at home



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).