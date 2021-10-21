Drug Delivery Gets Delivered To Wrong Flat, Singapore Police Finds Out & Arrest Man

Drugs like meth and marijuana, as we are constantly reminded, are illegal in Singapore. So is the distribution of them.

One man in Singapore was caught after his drug delivery inadvertently ended up being delivered to his recipient’s neighbour on the floor above his flat.

When the intended recipient went up to retrieve the drugs, the neighbour refused to hand them over, and had called the police.

The man, who worked as a volleyball coach, was jailed for 2 years on Thursday (21 Oct).

Volleyball coach arranges for drug delivery

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), Marvin Chew Xuan Han, 37, had arranged a drug delivery with an acquaintance named Josh.

On 4 May 2020, Chew handed someone from Lalamove a packet of methamphetamine, which would be delivered to Josh’s flat at Ang Mo Kio Ave 10, Yahoo News reported.

Source

Chew had paid $12 for the delivery.

But Josh didn’t receive his delivery that day even though Lalamove had marked it as completed.

He thus called the deliveryman, who said that he might have sent the paper bag to a neighbour on the 6th floor by mistake.

Josh apparently lived on the 5th floor.

Neighbour made police report after receiving suspicious package

Josh went to his neighbour’s flat, but was unable to get the packet back as she refused to hand it over.

She’d called the police saying she’d received a “package containing a suspicious item”, CNA reported.

Following this, police officers retrieved the paper bag. It was found to contain no less than 2.03g of meth.

Police then arrested Chew on 8 May, who was found to have consumed meth upon a urine test.

Chew would reoffend again while on bail on 11 Oct 2020 at South Bridge Road, once more for possessing and consuming meth.

Prosecutor argues case connected to drug circulation

Yahoo News reported Assistant Public Prosecutor Lydia Goh as saying the case was connected in a loose sense to illegal drug circulation.

If the package wasn’t delivered to the wrong flat, Chew might not have been caught, she argued, saying it was “entirely fortuitous” that it was found.

District Judge Kevin Kwek acknowledge what Ms Goh said and said it was “fortuitous” that they managed to find the drugs.

Meanwhile, Josh had been sentenced to a 1-year jail term for consuming and possessing meth, according to Yahoo News.

Kudos to the neighbour

Where there are drug consumers, there are drug dealers.

Knowing that drug possession and trafficking are illegal, many dealers come up with ways to conceal their deliveries.

However, the neighbour did the right thing when she received the package and informed the police, leading to the 2 being caught.

Kudos to the neighbour and this is a lesson that consuming drugs don’t pay.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from MS News and Unsplash.