Hundreds Attend Burial Of S’porean Drug Trafficker, He Reportedly Recited Prayers Before His Execution

Hundreds Attend Burial Of Singaporean Drug Trafficker After Execution On 7 Jul

On Thursday (7 Jul), two men, a Malaysian and a Singaporean, were executed for drug trafficking offences.

Following the execution, the body of the Singaporean – Norasharee Gous – was sent to a cemetery in Choa Chu Kang where he was laid to rest.

Pictures of the scene of his burial showed many people, possibly in the hundreds, in attendance, gathering to bid him a final goodbye.

Others paid tribute online, sharing fond memories of him and glimpses of his last moments.

Hundreds attend burial of Singaporean drug trafficker after his execution

On Thursday (7 Jul), videos on social media show a large group of people gathering to attend the burial of Norasharee Gous, fondly known as Ayie.

A seemingly sombre atmosphere fell upon the Pusara Abadi Muslim Cemetery in Choa Chu Kang as many looked on while Ayie was laid to rest.

Wake Up, Singapore later reshared the video on their Facebook page, stating that “hundreds of his loved ones” had attended the funeral.

Another post noted that Ayie’s body was sent to the nearby Masjid Pusara Aman at 11am on the day of his execution.

Netizens pay tribute online

The outpouring of love for Ayie was also palpable online, where those who know him posted heartfelt tributes.

One Facebook user shared that he was “a really good person” who took good care of the people around him. Though she had not seen Ayie for a long time, she still has fond memories of him.

Another person shared a screenshot showing a WhatsApp conversation between two undisclosed parties. The messages claimed that Ayie recited prayers while on the way to the gallows and left the world “calmly”.

Before his passing, Ayie also reportedly conveyed his final greetings and said he forgave anyone who had wronged him.

Thoughts & prayers for Ayie’s family

Despite the circumstances that led to Ayie’s passing, the fact remains that a family has lost a precious member.

And clearly, many people who knew him were heartbroken too. Nevertheless, it’s heartening to see the impact the deceased has left on them, judging from the number of people who turned up for his burial.

MS News extends our condolences to Ayie’s loved ones. May he rest in peace.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.